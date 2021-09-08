Man taken into custody after shots fired in downtown Missoula

Missoula police arrested a suspect after a downtown shooting in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Police in the area heard shots fired around 1:55 a.m. Officers found a victim on scene who has been transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department. Officers were then able to locate the suspect and weapon.
Grason S. Lamb, 23, was taken into custody and booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility later that morning. He was uncooperative with officer commands during the arrest, the post said.
The investigation is still underway and police are still conducting interviews.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
