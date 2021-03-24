Man to be sentenced in May for 2019 shooting that killed two, injured trooper

The Arlee man convicted of shooting and killing two people and wounding two others, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, could be sentenced in May after the Montana State Hospital found him fit to proceed through the justice system.
Jonathan Albert Bertsch, 30, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. The charges stemmed from a March 2019 incident in which he fired into the back of a pickup truck with three people inside.
Shelley Hays and Julie Blanchard died as a result of the shooting. Blanchard’s son, Casey Blanchard, survived after Bertsch shot him eight times, though he was still using a wheelchair when Bertsch pleaded guilty in June.
After the first shooting, law enforcement searched for Bertsch. When Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer found Bertsch and pulled up behind him, Bertsch shot Palmer. Palmer survived his injuries, which court documents described as life-threatening.
After pleading guilty in June, Bertsch wrote to Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta, asking to withdraw the plea on the grounds that he didn’t understanding what was happening when he pleaded guilty. Bertsch was transferred to the Montana State Hospital, where evaluators found he was able to understand the criminal justice system.
On March 18, Vannatta gave Bertsch one week to object to the results of the evaluation, or Vannatta would proceed with Bertsch’s sentencing in May.
Bertsch’s court-appointed legal counsel, Andrew Jenks, reported a breakdown in communication prior to the March 18 hearing. Bertsch refused to speak to Jenks without his father, Burton Bertsch, present. The Missoula County Detention Facility said it would not arrange a three-way call for Jenks and the two Bertsches without a judge’s order.
Missoula Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby objected to the request, telling the court Burton Bertsch was helping to obstruct the court process by telling his son to act as if he doesn’t understand the court proceedings, according to jail call transcripts.
Vannatta denied Jenks' request to order the court to allow for the three-way call.