Man to be sentenced in May for 2019 shooting that killed two, injured trooper

The Arlee man convicted of shooting and killing two people and wounding two others, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, could be sentenced in May after the Montana State Hospital found him fit to proceed through the justice system.

Jonathan Albert Bertsch, 30, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. The charges stemmed from a March 2019 incident in which he fired into the back of a pickup truck with three people inside.

Shelley Hays and Julie Blanchard died as a result of the shooting. Blanchard’s son, Casey Blanchard, survived after Bertsch shot him eight times, though he was still using a wheelchair when Bertsch pleaded guilty in June.

After the first shooting, law enforcement searched for Bertsch. When Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer found Bertsch and pulled up behind him, Bertsch shot Palmer. Palmer survived his injuries, which court documents described as life-threatening.

