A 48-year-old Missoula man who has become the focus of an investigation into several burglaries at downtown businesses in recent weeks was arrested on Saturday, the second time in eight days on such a charge, while prosecutors expect more charges may be coming.
Chad Kenneth Lobeck, 48, is currently facing felony charges for alleged break-ins at the Florence Building and Big Sky Bikes downtown.
Missoula Police last week identified Lobeck as a suspect in multiple burglaries after he was arrested for a burglary at the Florence Building on Dec. 28. At that point, MPD was following leads to connect him to "other similar crimes in the downtown area."
But on Saturday Lobeck was arrested again for a new burglary that morning, after Big Sky Bikes reported its power had been turned off and a window broken overnight while someone stole a bike, cash and other items from the shop, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County Justice Court.
Missoula police located Lobeck at a motel room, along with the mountain bike, clothing that appeared to be from the shop and several other items identified in charging documents.
The most recent charge follows a Dec. 28 burglary charge filed against Lobeck after he was arrested for an alleged burglary at the Florence Building on Higgins Avenue. The building manager called law enforcement after finding a man in the building and again near the front doorway when he was opening up for the day. Police found the man had taken two work bags from the building; according to court documents, the bags were found in a stolen pickup across the street from the Florence Building.
Lobeck is currently being held at the county jail on $10,000 bond.
Additional burglaries reported in recent weeks at downtown businesses include Smooch Cosmetic Boutique, Market on Front and Lake Missoula Tea Company.