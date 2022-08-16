 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center

  • 0

Missoula law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who walked out of the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.

Corwin Way, 21, left the center around 3 p.m. when he signed out for work, according to a press release. He has a felony conviction out of Flathead County and is serving a five-year sentence for burglary.

Corwin Way

Corwin Way

Way is a white male with a medium build, approximately 175 lbs. and 5 ft. 11 in. tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of marijuana leaves on his right arm, a tattoo of a face, cross and bottle on his right hand, and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

A warrant for felony escape has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information about Way should contact local law enforcement.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans who resettled in US struggle to bring families

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News