Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center

Missoula law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who walked out of the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.

Corwin Way, 21, left the center around 3 p.m. when he signed out for work, according to a press release. He has a felony conviction out of Flathead County and is serving a five-year sentence for burglary.

Way is a white male with a medium build, approximately 175 lbs. and 5 ft. 11 in. tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of marijuana leaves on his right arm, a tattoo of a face, cross and bottle on his right hand, and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

A warrant for felony escape has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information about Way should contact local law enforcement.