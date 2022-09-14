 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted by officials in Missoula dies by suicide

A man law enforcement was attempting to locate died by suicide, according to a press release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. 

Patrick Cork, 50, had warrants issued for his arrest out of Missoula. On Tuesday night at 11:55 p.m., a Ronan police officer initiated a traffic stop at Round Butte Road. 

Investigations show "that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself," the press release stated. 

The driver was identified as Cork. The officer gave first aid care to Cork. He was transported to a hospital but died a short time later, according to the press release. The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating the death. 

