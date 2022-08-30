Man who hurt BeeHive Missoula residents gets 10 days jail

A man will serve 10 days in the Missoula jail for physically assaulting two residents at BeeHive Homes Missoula last winter.

James M. White faced two misdemeanor counts of assault. He pleaded guilty to both counts on Tuesday and was subsequently sentenced by Missoula Municipal Court Judge Jacob Coolidge.

“He robbed our vulnerable brother of his dignity, his rights and his ability to feel safe,” John MacDonald, one of the victim’s brothers, said at Tuesday’s hearing. “We trusted Mr. White and his employer to care for and protect our brother and they failed miserably at that.”

Coolidge followed the proposed plea agreement, which called for a 6-month sentence for each count, with all but five days suspended. The two, five-day jail terms will run consecutively to one another.

On Dec. 7, city police responded to BeeHive Homes, an assisted living facility on River Road, for a report of an assault on an elderly person. The first victim, who has a developmental disability, told officers one of the caregivers had punched him in the face, causing injury and pain. Video surveillance shows White violently pulling the victim into a chair in the facility living room while yelling at him, court filings state.

A few days later, on Dec. 17, officers again responded to BeeHive for a report of an assault that had previously occurred. BeeHive management told investigators they found footage of White assaulting a second resident.

Officers reviewed the video, which showed White in the brain care unit with a second victim, who is unable to speak due to a traumatic brain injury. According to court filings, White is seen grabbing the man’s hand and punching him.

White can be seen trying to get the man out of the chair he was sitting in. The victim doesn’t stand up, and the footage shows White grabbing the man’s hand. He then punched the second victim in the neck and throat area. The man stood up to try to defend himself, and White pushed him down onto a couch so hard the couch tipped over and the man almost fell over the back of it.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, MacDonald disclosed that his brother passed away recently.

“Sadly, (my brother) did not live to see the justice he deserved,” MacDonald said. “We firmly believe the physical and emotional damage that Mr. White inflicted on our developmentally disabled, vulnerable brother further hastened his death.”

Before a sentence was pronounced, White apologized to everyone involved. He said his actions haunt him everyday.

“This is about as serious as misdemeanor assaults get,” Coolidge said to White at the end of the hearing. "I hope the gravity of the situation is apparent."

White is also ordered to complete 20 hours of anger management. He was escorted out of the courtroom by a Missoula police officer for transport to the jail.