Man who killed grizzly near Charlo ordered to pay restitution

A Charlo man was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution for illegally killing a grizzly bear in 2018.

Kevin Moll, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday to federal allegations charging him with unlawful taking of a threatened species, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Moll was also sentenced to two years of federal probation. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

Moll was initially charged on Sept. 12. Court documents allege Moll shot a female grizzly from his vehicle near Charlo, disposed of the carcass on a local dairy farm bone pile, and later removed and discarded the bear's ear tag and tracking collar. An investigation started on Sept. 26, 2018 when the bear's collar went to "zero," which indicated the animal was dead.

The press release stated that "Moll admitted he shot the grizzly bear from his vehicle and knew it was a grizzly before taking the shot. Moll shot the bear a second time in the neck."

When he approached the bear, Moll noticed her collar. He used a front-end loader to pick up the grizzly and drop it on the bone pile, according to the release. Two days later, he saw biologists searching for the bear in a helicopter. He cut off the collar and ear tag and threw the items into Crow Creek. Investigators later found the collar.

"Moll acknowledged he knew grizzlies were protected before pulling the trigger, and that he did not have a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to kill the grizzly bear," the press release stated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.