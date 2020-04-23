Managing your financial health

I am not going to show any graphs or charts today. As the global economy has slowed, and as the stock market has declined, and our favorite small businesses have closed for the greater good, it can be scary to look at retirement account statements and to think about the financial future.

Our brains are designed towards preservation, and in these moments of pain and anxiety, our natural fight or flight instinct kicks in. Emotional financial decision making has historically led humans to do the opposite of what would have been best for their finances. Knowing this: I urge you to pause. Avoid the instinct of trying to catch a falling knife. Take a breath. Reclaim your body and your mind from all the news and fear, and let’s focus on what you can control.

First up: Revisit your personal rule on emergency savings. If you are feeling at all uncomfortable with your emergency cash on hand situation, consider setting aside time to do the math and setting a rule for yourself or your family and using this as both a lesson and a goal for working towards that number in the future. Doing the math means looking at your monthly expenses, and deciding a prudent number of months of backup that you need for yourself or your family, and then multiplying your monthly spending number, say $3,000, by the number of months you have decided to have as backup, for example, 9 months, and $27,000 would be your target emergency savings account balance. Emergency savings should be kept in cash (versus invested in anything that could possibly change in value, i.e. a stock or even a bond). It’s also best practice for this account to be separate from your checking account, so you don’t risk overspending in your checking account and borrowing from your own emergency savings.