A dead body was found in the Clark Fork River in Mineral County late Wednesday morning.

A “concerned citizen” checking rising water levels reportedly found the body, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the man hasn’t been released yet, but the press release noted the sheriff’s office and Search and Rescue are actively looking for two people who have been missing out of Missoula for several weeks, including an 18-year-old male.

Mineral County does not have any active missing persons cases, the release stated.

The remains of the man were recovered by the Superior Volunteer Fire Department. They were transferred by the Mineral County coroner to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

“Cooperation and coordination will continue between Mineral and Missoula County Sheriff’s Offices as part of the ongoing investigation into the identity and cause of death,” the release read. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.