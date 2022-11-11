Mansfield Center hosts Kumamoto delegates to celebrate 40-year relationship

Despite language barriers and over 5,000 miles separating them, Kumamoto, Japan and the state of Montana share plenty of similarities.

The two sister states both struggle with housing crunches and environmental disasters. They also share a common commitment to expanding opportunities for budding entrepreneurs and agriculture producers.

Addressing complex issues like those requires leaders to think outside the box. Fortunately, the two have been collaborating for the past 40 years to find creative solutions through a sister-state relationship initiated by Mike Mansfield while he served as a U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

On Wednesday, that relationship continued on as the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana hosted a delegation from Kumamoto.

“We are deeply honored to host the delegation from Kumamoto on the University of Montana campus as we all celebrate the 40th anniversary of our sister-state relationship,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “Global partnerships and international education are important components of the world-class education that UM is proud to offer our students.”

The delegates were welcomed to Montana by a fierce early-season snow storm that caused travel delays as they drove into Missoula to kick off their visit. The delays unfortunately canceled their visit to Dr. Brian Dowdle’s Japanese history class as well as the campus tour.

They did, however, make it in time to connect with Bodnar and Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess before breaking into smaller groups of delegates that made stops with local legislators, high school students and Missoula-area businesses.

The delegates also visited Helena and Bozeman and met with Gov. Greg Gianforte during their visit to Montana.

While meeting with Rep. Marilyn Marler, Sen. Dan Salomon and Sen. Andrea Olsen, Koji Mizoguchi, the speaker of the prefectural assembly, reflected on his first visit to Montana for the sister-state relationship five years ago.

“My father also came to visit Montana one time in the 1980s or early '90s,” Mizoguchi said, who spoke in Japanese and was translated by Yuji Morisaki.

“His father was an assembly member at that time and this is the second generation of his family to visit,” Morisaki explained.

“So they came to Montana and then made a really strong relationship like our marching band and a short-term exchange program to study English or study at UM,” Mizoguchi said. “So we built up a lot of exchanges and relationships.”

Over the last 40 years, the two have maintained a connection that has fostered trade relationships as well as cultural and educational exchange opportunities for high school and college students.

Agriculture was a hot topic between the legislators and the delegates as they exchanged their perspectives and approaches to overcoming challenges in the industry.

As a former dairyman-turned-farmer, Salomon experienced the challenges of the rising cost of fuel, seeds, fertilizer, bailing twine and other integral components to agriculture procedures.

“This is the same throughout Japan but especially in the island of Kyushu, which is where Kumamoto is,” said Kazuki Ikeda, a Kumamoto Prefectural Assembly member who spoke in Japanese and was translated by Dowdle. “They have the same type of problem and they’re asking central government for help while trying to come up with local solutions.”

In Kumamoto, the current governor established a program to match aspiring farmers to vacant land that is not currently being used. There is also fallow land available in Japan, however not enough people know how to farm.

“We should do something collaborative about agriculture,” Ikeda said.

Little did the legislators and assembly members know, they already have been working together on this issue, albeit unintentionally.

Marler, who is a botany professor at UM, noted that she had an international student from Japan over a decade ago who studied plant biology at the university. Eventually, the student returned home to Japan and is now an organic melon farmer in Okinawa.

“As we work to fulfill the Mansfield legacy, this is exactly what we hope, that we can make connections that support the people of Montana and support the people of Kumamoto,” said Deena Mansour, the executive director of the Mansfield Center.