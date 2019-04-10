The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center will host a forum on migration featuring Central American participants on a State Department leadership program. The event takes place on Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m., at the Public House, 130 E. Broadway.
The event will highlight guests from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras currently visiting Montana on a U.S. Department of State Sports Diplomacy exchange. Most of the people caught at the border trying to enter the United States illegally come from these three countries. The speakers will discuss the context in which migration occurs, as well as how it affects families and communities.
Also featured are UM political science professor Dr. Paul Haber, who will address the history and landscape of Central American migration, and law professor Dr. Anthony Johnstone, who will discuss the constitutional implications of the current crisis at the border. Moderating the talk is Bob Seidenschwarz, president emeritus of the World Affairs Council.