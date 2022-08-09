Mansfield Center Vietnam exchange program inspires student participants

A collection of high school students from Vietnam and Montana trickled down the switchbacks of the M trail Monday morning.

The hike was part of a multifaceted intercultural exchange celebrating the 25th anniversary of normalized relations between the U.S. and Vietnam.

Twenty-four students from Vietnam joined 25 Montana teenagers to share their cultures and learn about the natural environment in each locale. Despite their diverse backgrounds, the students in the program orchestrated by the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana shared similar takeaways from the exchange.

Nguyen Vo Qunh Huong was impressed by the landscape changes she confronted on her visit to Montana.

“I really love this,” she said, gazing back up at Mount Sentinel. “It’s beautiful.”

She said her trip to the United States helped her learn about different approaches to sustainability and conservation.

“I hope to lead a change in my country,” she said.

Through the program, students from Vietnam got the chance to visit Montana, and Montana students took a trip to Vietnam. In both countries, the participants visited important ecological sites and cultural centers while getting to know their peers from across the globe.

In Vietnam, the program visited a national park featuring a jungle landscape, while the Montana part of the program included a visit to Glacier National Park. Through opportunities like those excursions, the young students gained insight into similarities they share and differences that make each place unique.

The environment in Southeast Asia was “drastically different” from the surroundings Zade Little was used to encountering in Montana, he said. He was amazed at the biodiversity in the Vietnamese jungle.

“Experiencing that in person was pretty cool,” Little said.

But despite the differences he experienced, Little said the connections he formed with Vietnamese students helped make his time in Vietnam feel more like home.

Jasper Thomas also said the jungle visit was his favorite experience in Vietnam, because his interest in natural resources played a large role in his decision to enroll in the exchange program.

Thomas took a particular interest in the way the Vietnamese jungle is oriented around water sources compared with the Montana ecosystem, because water is so much more plentiful in Southeast Asia. He said seeing the difference was “amazing.”

Huynh Anh Quoc also said he felt inspired by his experiences in the exchange program.

“I wanted to do something beneficial to my community,” he said.

After visiting the U.S. and learning about its ecology, he hopes to study abroad in the future and pursue a career in science.

Maille Moynahan, too, has her eye on the future as a result of participating in the exchange program. Unlike many of her fellow Montanans, Moynahan didn’t list the jungle trip as her favorite part of the visit.

Instead, Moynahan said she was inspired by a stop at a recycling operation that doubles as an art center in Vietnam.

She said she was impressed meeting the young people who staffed the operation because of their passion for protecting the planet.

“Despite the language and cultural barriers,” she said, "we have a rising generation of leaders who are going to be able to work together and create change."