When Plenty Coups was 80 years old, the chief and warrior agreed to tell his story to Frank B. Linderman, a writer and historian.
Plenty Coups, of the Children of a Long Beaked Bird, or Crow tribe, served as chief of the Ashalaho/Many Lodges, or Mountain Crows. Apsáalooke is the Crow name of the tribe.
Linderman, a legislator, advocated for Native American tribes in Montana, and he published the biography in 1930.
Now, the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library's Archives and Special Collections is sharing an exhibit about Plenty Coups and the story Linderman wrote.
Tuesday, a Native American studies faculty member with Salish Kootenai College will hold a lecture on the exhibit and artifacts at the Mansfield Library of the University of Montana.
Aaron Brien, who also teaches archaeology, said Linderman did a good job in simple terms with the story of Plenty Coups, but anytime a foreign entity tells a story from the outside looking in, it will never quite go the distance. Yet he believes people are ready for unvarnished reality.
"I am finding people are coming to the place where they want the truth," said Brien, himself a member of the Apsáalooke Nation. "They want authenticity, even if it makes them perplexed."
In his talk, he'll share the story of Plenty Coups from the Crow perspective. The event complements the photographs on display on the main floor of the library, and includes a viewing of artifacts from the Linderman collection from the Archives and Special Collections at the library.
A nuanced story
People who are not Crow have valued Plenty Coups for his diplomacy and relationships outside the tribe, but Brien said the Crow culture respects him for different values, and they also talk about him with nuance.
Plenty Coups rose into a leadership role through the Crow military structure, said Brien, who holds a master's degree in anthropology from UM. He didn't advocate for his own appointment, but he demonstrated achievements in battle, and spiritual accomplishments.
As chief, he represented not himself as an individual, but the group he led, and his success was linked to that of his contemporaries. In fact, Brien said Plenty Coups was one of many notable leaders, and he relied on other powerful and helpful people, such as the first boarding school students who returned to the tribe and read documents to him.
"There's just no way Plenty Coups could have done any of this on his own. There's just no possible way," Brien said. "That's the whole concept of tribe, right?"
Outside the tribe, Plenty Coups is revered for his diplomacy, but within the culture, he was also a warrior, albeit not even the most accomplished one. Brien said his relationship with the Europeans had many facets as well.
He openly didn't want to fight against non-Native Americans, a stance that was controversial among some other Crow leaders. "I wouldn't say they were against white people, but they just weren't going to be for them," Brien said.
But he was respected because he understood something about the future.
"White folk aren't going anywhere, right? So we've got to learn how to deal with it," Brien said.
Artifacts on display
The exhibit is displayed near the stairs on the main floor of the library, and it includes photographs of Plenty Coups and even an old rattle made out of a bull scrotum.
Hannah Soukup, curator of the Archives and Special Collection, showed some of the additional artifacts that will be viewed at the event Tuesday. They include beaded armlets decorated with mother-of-pearl buttons, armlets laced with dyed porcupine quills, and a parfleche — a rawhide case similar to a suitcase or drawer and used to hold household items such as utensils or clothing.
Soukup said the exhibit came about because of the research and interest of Anne Smyrl, a graduate student in anthropology. When Smyrl and the library approached Brien about presenting Plenty Coups' story, Soukup said the faculty member helped reshape the exhibit to place it in a tribal context.
"Brien will discuss what Linderman got right, what he got wrong, and the importance of understanding Plenty Coups' life from a Crow perspective," said a notice from the library about the event.