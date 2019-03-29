Plenty Coups at the Mansfield Library

Anthropologist and Apsáalooke nation member Aaron Brien will lead a talk from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Mansfield Library, about Plenty Coups and his biography by Frank Linderman.

The exhibit on Plenty Coups from Archives and Special Collections that inspired the event is on the main floor of the library, next to the staircase. It will be up until the fall.

Additionally, Archives just installed two other exhibits: