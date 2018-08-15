The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library at the University of Montana, after undergoing significant cuts in recent years, is looking at its first major renovation in 40 years and what its dean hopes will be a flat budget for 2019.
Last year, a report from the library dean noted funding for collections had dropped 31 percent from the 2013 to 2018 fiscal years, and the library had lost 30 percent of its workforce since just the 2016 fiscal year. Faculty members and students raised concerns another potential cut would remove valuable subscriptions for research.
However, library Dean Shali Zhang said this week if the campus doesn't undergo another round of reductions, the library will have an even budget from the 2018 to 2019 fiscal years and protect subscriptions this school year.
"I think really in comparison with previous years, this (budget) is much better," Zhang said.
The library's overall allocation for 2019 is projected to be $5.89 million, slightly more than its total last year after faculty and staff buyouts.
In the 2013 fiscal year, the library's collections budget was $4.87 million, and it's budgeted to be $3.42 million in 2019, or 30 percent smaller.
However, Zhang said the library is holding the line on subscriptions so far. She also said it will be able to add a couple of staff positions and is recruiting a tenure-track faculty post and hiring a halftime adjunct.
***
In recent years, UM has undergone cuts in response to a decline in overall enrollment. Last school year, the campus conducted an analysis of its academic and administrative units in order to set financial priorities, and a set of preliminary recommendations released in May briefly addressed the library after an earlier report omitted it.
"Review the current structure and operations of the Mansfield Library to ensure optimal alignment and coordination of activities and services, not only within UM but across the MUS (Montana University System)," said the recommendation, part of the UM Strategy for Distinction report.
Zhang said library staff do not have much time for review, as they serve the entire campus of faculty and staff. However, she said the library already coordinates several subscriptions with other campuses, and it's growing those collaborations.
In an email, Provost Jon Harbor didn't specifically address a review but said UM wants to provide efficient and effective library resources.
"UM's institutional priorities include a holistic approach to student success," Harbor said. "The library, both in its traditional role as well as in the exciting new addition of a Learning Commons to the library space, continues our commitment to making sure the library is continually evolving in the ways it supports student success."
Slated to open in September, the Library Commons is a renovation that creates multipurpose meeting spaces for students on the main floor of the building. Zhang said it's a $360,000 project funded through private philanthropy.
"Our library is supported by donors. They really care about students," Zhang said.
***
Although the library's budget has been constricted, Zhang said staff have been creative in using technology to serve students and faculty. At the same time, she said the Mansfield Library has led university libraries in the West in adopting and modifying technology.
For instance, the One Button Studio allows staff, students or faculty an easy way to create video content or practice presentations without the assistance of a library employee. A brochure notes the service is free with "no need for anybody to be with you while you record, unless you want them."
The library not only implemented the idea after learning about it at a conference, its staff became sought-after experts on the new technology, Zhang said. The library also opened a Lightboard Studio, which allows faculty to record dynamic lectures using a transparent whiteboard that can overlay bright words or a PowerPoint presentation onto a screen. It also opened editing labs with state-of-the-art computers and created a virtual reality room. More technology is on the way.
"When we don't have many staff, we have to find ways to continue designing wonderful services for students," Zhang said.
Library staff from as far away as China and as close as Montana State University have looked to UM as a model, the dean said. Nearly a year ago, Mansfield library staff member Glenn Kneebone traveled to Shanghai International Studies University to advise it on planning and implementing a One Button Studio.
"We really want constantly to bring new technologies, new services, best practices to this library," Zhang said. "If you ask campus faculty, they all recognize with limited money, we are doing what we should be doing, and doing very well."
Other departments also help pay for the technology, from IT to mathematics.
***
Although the library experienced an overall uptick in funding this year, Zhang said she spends 30 percent of her time with donors, as do other deans given the limitations of state support. In 1992, the state funded 76 percent of the cost of public higher education, and in 2018, it funded 38 percent, according to data from the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
The dean said the Mansfield Library serves 3,000 students a day, and an inviting and modern library can make the difference in recruiting a student. Most students are looking for a quiet space to study, she said, and 40 percent are searching for technology support, including the data ports and power outlets that are a priority at the Mansfield Library.
"This library has been used a lot. That's the reason we really want this renovation to get done," Zhang said.