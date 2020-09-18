Many buyers, few sellers: Missoula median sales price hits $338K

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The song remains the same: There still aren't enough houses to keep up with all the people trying to buy them in Missoula, so that means prices keep shooting up.

The median home sales price in the Missoula Urban Area is at $337,950 so far in 2020, a 9% increase over where it was through the same period in 2019.

"We are at historically low levels of housing supply, to points that we've never seen before," explained Brint Wahlberg of Windermere Real Estate.

It's a trend that's continued for most of the last decade here. Since June of 2011, the median sales price of homes sold in Missoula has risen roughly $127,000, or 64%.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors released data for the 2020 Missoula Housing Report's mid-year update on Friday. Wahlberg chairs the housing report committee and gave a presentation over the Internet.

"Sellers hold an extreme advantage. Sellers are able to ask for a higher price and are able to obtain it," he said. "That leads to bidding wars. Sellers are going to continue to enjoy this market and buyers are going to be frustrated."

Houses are selling for 99.6% of their listing price, on average, a record high.