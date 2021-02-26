'Manzanar, Diverted': Histories and causes converge in a California valley

Viewers also meet her granddaughter, Monica Embrey, an environmental activist who provides insights into the connections between the many issues. She also discusses how Sue suffered respiratory problems, as many did, from the dust storms in the valley caused by the now-parched landscape.

Environmental activists Nancy Masters and Mary Roper, daughters of an influential rancher and leaders of the Owens Valley Committee, provide perspective on the history of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which owns most of the land in the valley (even though it’s in a different county). The history of the water extraction in the valley is told as well, which turned it into a desert. They believe that “part of the ploy” is to outlive the people who remember when it was lush.

The film is tightly focused on California, the parallels to western Montana are present, with its history of Indigenous removal and resource extraction. There’s another reason she wanted to bring the film to Missoula viewers. Her parents and grandparents were incarcerated during WWII. Her grandfather, Rintaro Kuaratomi, a leader in the Japanese American community in San Diego, was sent in Fort Missoula, likely in 1941-42, and then transferred to other camps.