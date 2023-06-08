When the mayor of Palmerston North, New Zealand, addressed the Missoula City Council on Wednesday morning, he spoke first in the Māori language.

Mayor Grant Smith, who is not Māori himself, acknowledged tribal land and the 12 tribes in Montana. Moments later, all seven members of the visiting Palmerston North delegation, five of whom are not Māori, sang a Māori song to the Missoula council.

Separated by more than 7,700 miles, Missoula and Palmerston North have been sister cities for 40 years. The cities are roughly the same size, they were both founded in the same year (1866). Rivers run through each city — the Clark Fork in Missoula and Manawatū River in Palmerston North, and both places have a university in town — University of Montana and Massey University, respectively.

While Indigenous people in both cities have faced oppression, assimilation and colonization, Wednesday morning’s council meeting exposed a key difference. In Palmerston North, the Māori language is normalized, and in New Zealand in general, Māori is recognized as an official language.

Hone Waengarangi Morris, who is Māori and visited Missoula with the delegation, said in New Zealand, it’s not uncommon for non-Indigenous people to address a crowd in the Māori language. He said people who are not Māori can often open a lecture or discussion in the Indigenous language. The normalization of the Māori language, according to Morris, has been critical to its revitalization — provided that those who speak do so with sincerity and authenticity.

Montana, by comparison, is home to 12 tribal languages, and of those, the Assiniboine, Gros Ventre and Montana Salish are critically endangered, meaning the most fluent speakers are elders and they often speak the language partially or infrequently, according to a Montana Budget and Policy Center report. While non-Natives in Montana may offer land acknowledgments at public events, they typically do so in English, rather than in a tribal language.

U.S. assimilation and termination policies have contributed to widespread language loss in tribal communities. From the 1800s to the 1970s, Native American children were taken from their homes and forced to attend government-funded Christian boarding schools, where they were emotionally, physically and sexually abused. The explicit mission of these schools was cultural genocide, and tribes in the U.S. suffered language and culture loss as a result.

When asked if the Māori language is no longer considered endangered, Morris replied, “We are just about there.” But he was quick to add that it’s taken many years to achieve this.

Roly Fitzgerald, another Māori member of the delegation who visited Missoula, said in the 1940s, the Māori people were taken out of their settlements and encouraged to move to metropolitan areas.

“You call it checkerboarding,” he said. “We call it pepper-potting.”

While metropolitan areas offered education and employment opportunities, as people left their homelands, the language continued to diminish.

The U.S. employed a similar assimilationist strategy with the General Allotment Act of 1887. Also known as the Dawes Act, the legislation authorized the president to allot portions of reservation land to individual tribal members. Individual allotments were to remain in trust for 25 years, and after that, the land would become fee title, which is taxed. The law also authorized the Interior Secretary to negotiate with tribes to dispossess all “excess” land remaining after allotments — for the purpose of non-Native settlement. Through the act, the U.S. government ultimately sold more than 90 million acres of tribal land to non-Native citizens — dividing tribal land into a “checkerboard,” with some allotments reserved for non-Natives and some for Natives.

In the 1940s, '50s and '60s, Māori people were punished for speaking their language in school. Parents stopped teaching Māori to their children, believing that young people needed to speak English to prosper in a white world.

“The Māori language was put in a cabinet,” Fitzgerald said, adding that because some people resisted the “urban drift,” rural bush communities were ultimately able to retain the language and played a key role in revitalizing it.

In 1975, Indigenous people in New Zealand led a land march, protesting the loss of Māori rights and land. Thousands of people joined the march, which spanned hundreds of miles.

“That really marked the Māori awakening,” Morris explained.

In the 1980s, people began teaching children the Māori language, and in 1987, the country passed the Māori Language Act, which declared the Māori language to be an official language of New Zealand.

A linguist, Morris said there’s a common adage, “It takes one generation to lose a language and three to get it back.”

He and Fitzgerald consider themselves members of that third generation, as they’ve watched the Māori language strengthen and become more normalized in their lifetime.

Morris’ research focuses on the Indigenous perspective and philosophy toward land and body, and he said language can provide key examples of this connection.

The Māori word for land, whenua, also means placenta, for example. And the Māori word for breast milk, waiū, also means lake.

“Both land and a placenta nourish, support and sustain life,” Morris explained. “A lake sustains life, just as breast milk does.”

Morris visited with members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Blackfeet Nation to understand whether tribes in Montana have similar connections between the body and land.

“The journey is just now beginning,” he said. “We’re beginning to create pathways to exchange knowledge.”

When his research is complete, Morris hopes his work will strengthen Māori identity.

“I want people to realize our ancestors were innovators, explorers, scientists and survivors,” he said. “They had an intimate understanding of the rhythms of nature. I want people to think of themselves more as Māori than as New Zealanders.”

As for Indigenous people in Montana, Morris hopes that Native Americans here can see the progress the Māori people have made in New Zealand and feel inspired.

“Indigenous people here can see that there is a way,” he said. “It’s a long struggle, but there is a way.”