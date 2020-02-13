MAPS Media Institute to Host Visiting BSDFF Films, Filmmakers

The filmmaking worlds of Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley interact once again, as MAPS Media Institute has announced that it will again host an educational program of the 17th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (BSDFF).

A block of short films (categorized by BSDFF as those under 40 minutes in length) will screen at MAPS headquarters in Hamilton on Monday, Feb. 17. Two of the films were produced by Montana students who participated in MAPS Media Lab workshops.

Filmmakers in the Schools is a long-running program of BSDFF that brings visiting filmmakers from all over the world into Montana schools to screen their films and interact directly with students.

“One of the most popular features of BSDFF is the presence of so many world-class filmmakers for the public to engage with,” says Julia Sherman, the festival’s education coordinator. “Filmmakers in the Schools takes that one step further by bringing those filmmakers right into the classroom. It’s an incredible learning opportunity for students, and has also become hugely popular with filmmakers.”