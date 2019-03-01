And we thought February was cold ...
March roared in Friday with a rare but not unprecedented Arctic cold front pouring over the mountains into western Montana, starting north in the Flathead and spreading to the Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys by evening.
“It’s going be bringing temperatures 40 degrees colder than what they should be this time of year. In fact, this is likely going to be the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this year,” said meteorologist Jen Kitsmiller of the National Weather Service in Missoula.
That’s saying something.
February 2019 finished its dirty deeds Thursday as both the third coldest and third snowiest in the annals of weather keeping in Missoula. In Kalispell it was the second coldest February and topped the all-time charts with 33.2 inches of snow.
“It was an intense month,” said Kitsmiller.
The official thermometer in Missoula dipped below zero twice — on Feb. 10 (minus 1) and on Feb. 22 (minus 4). As of late Friday afternoon, the weather service was calling for early morning lows of 5 below zero on Sunday, 11 below on Monday and 8 below on Tuesday. Corresponding wind chills are expected to reach the minus-20 to minus-30 degree range in Missoula, and even colder to the east.
“Our biggest concern with this one is the wind,” Kitsmiller said. “We’re expecting to see gusts of 30 to 40 mph. We had so much fresh snow this past week, and that's all going to be blowing around. That’s the main reason for the winter storm warning.”
That warning went into effect for Missoula and the Bitterroot valleys at 6 p.m. Friday and extends until noon Saturday.
First to come were blowing and drifting snow, causing travel headaches around the region.
“I-90 from Bearmouth through Missoula is probably going to get pretty hairy. Also heading north and south on 93, over Evaro Hill and into the Bitterroot,” Kitsmiller said.
The Montana Department of Transportation warned late Friday afternoon of severe driving conditions on I-90 between Phosphate and Deer Lodge in Powell County. Lake County issued an emergency-travel-only advisory starting at 5 p.m. Friday through early Sunday.
The Bitterroot Valley won’t get the strong winds, but with the record snow dump it received Sunday and Monday, it’s not going to take much to wreak havoc with all that cold, loose snow.
Avalanche conditions around Missoula remain dangerous and may worsen with the wind, snow and frigid temperatures. Mount Jumbo, which saw a small but alarming snowslide on Thursday, remains closed to all human activity and the city urged residents to report violators to 911. Residents living at the base of Mount Jumbo are asked to register for Smart911 to receive alerts from Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management.
A note Friday from Ginny Merriam, the city's communications director, said city and county responders are prepared to deal with emergent situations. Avalanche experts from the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation are under contract with the city and are monitoring conditions. Assessments will be shared on the city website.
"They were not on Mount Jumbo today because weather conditions were stable. However, with the change in weather ... they will likely be on the mountain tomorrow," Merriam said.
For up-to-date information go to the city of Missoula's website, ci.missoula.mt.us, and scroll down to News.
The National Weather Service storm warning urged those who must travel to keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency. The Montana Department of Transportation and Montana Highway Patrol have also implored drivers to use their headlights day and night and to watch out for snowplows.
A post on MDT’s Facebook page Tuesday said there had been 20 plow-vehicle crashes this winter, three of them on that day alone.
“Some possible reasons why? 1) Driving too fast. Even the speed limit can be too fast for certain weather or road conditions. 2) Following too closely. 3) Not paying attention to what’s ahead of you and what’s going on around you.”
Kitsmiller said the region will see “a steady push of wind” through Saturday, accompanied by wind chills of minus 30 to 40 degrees, with the coldest east of Missoula toward Garrison Junction, Ovando and Helmville.
“When you get down to those numbers, it can lead to frostbite in a matter of minutes on exposed skin,” she said.
Skies will clear Sunday but temperatures are expected to barely reach 10 degrees that day. A welcome, overdue warm up into the 30s is forecast as the week goes on, but by rights we should be well into the 40s this time of year, Kitsmiller said.
“It does look like things are going to start slowly moderating middle to the end of next week,” she said. “Of course, with all this snow in the lowlands, the next concern when we do get a big warm up is flooding.”
Missoula finished February with 26.2 inches of snowfall, far above the average of 6.1 inches. Even the normal heavy snowfall month doesn’t get much above 9 inches, Kitsmiller said.
By compiling the high and low readings each day, the weather service came up with an average temperature of 17.3 degrees in Missoula in February. That’s colder than any other February on record except the 12.2 degrees in 1936 and the 15.7 degrees in 1989.
Kalispell’s record February snowfall of 33.2 inches outpiled the 30.7 inches in that wondrous Great Depression winter of 1936. The average temperature that long-ago year was just 4.9 degrees in the Flathead. This year it was 12.6 degrees, still good enough to pull into second place.