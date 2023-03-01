Investment from the city will literally unlock the potential of Missoula recreational facilities this fall.

The Missoula City Council unanimously supported a measure Wednesday that would commit more than $353,898 to renovating sport courts at Marilyn and Franklin parks, where, in the case of Marilyn, a padlock has blocked access for five summers in a row.

According to Garrick Swanson with City Parks and Recreation, the city originally identified nine parks that needed significant repair or replacement. Those included Marilyn, Franklin, Skyview, Honeysuckle, Bonner, Wapikiya, Northside, McLeod and Whitaker parks.

When the city sought bids, however, it didn’t receive any proposals. City staff reconvened and whittled the list of repairable parks down to Marilyn and Franklin.

Then, on Jan. 15, the city received bids for the final two contenders. Knife River Corporation came in with the lowest bid.

The contractor anticipates rehabbing the two courts by the end of the summer or during the fall. Their contract requires completion by Oct. 31. The future of the other sport courts, meanwhile, remains precarious.

Skyview Park was the third on the list of those most in need of repair, and it remains a top priority for future work, according to Swanson.

But he was sure to point out: “I do not anticipate costs to go down.”

Northside Park, on the other hand, will be part of a comprehensive public process that will involve potential relocation of White Pine Park in conjunction with work on Northside. In the meantime, smaller upkeep activities will be used to maintain Northside Park, which is anticipated to receive substantially more use with additional population growth projected in that area.

“We know that a public process can take a long time so in the meantime I would like for this to be priority on your list,” advised Ward 2 Representative Mirtha Becerra.