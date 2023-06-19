A Polson man died on Friday in a three-car crash near Marion.

The man, 77, was merging onto Highway 2 near Violet Bay in his BMW at 2:47 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

He lost control for unknown reasons, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report. The driver wasn't wearing a seat belt, and there were no other occupants in the car.

The BMW then hit a motorhome that was heading east on the highway. The motorhome veered and flipped over on the northside of the road. Its occupants were uninjured.

A Ford truck was driving west when it struck the BMW. Its two occupants, both Libby residents, were injured and brought to Logan Health in Kalispell for medical care, the report stated. The driver of the of the BMW was flown via Life Flight from the wreck to Logan Health. He was later declared dead.

According to the report, alcohol and speed weren't suspected factors. Roads were clear and dry.