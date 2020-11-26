Mark Thane: A conversation with one of Missoula's new state lawmakers

Mark Thane will be one of the new faces at the Montana Legislature this year, as the 61-year-old Missoula Democrat won a seat to represent House District 99 in the November election.
Thane is already well-known to Missoulians as the former superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools. He retired from that position in 2019 in order to run for the state’s legislative branch.
Here are his responses to questions from the Missoulian.
Q: What will be your policy goals for the upcoming session?
A: ”I’m obviously a freshman stepping in but I would love the opportunity to serve on the Appropriations Committee. Our state budget’s going to require some really critical work. The old analogy is the three-legged stool. We’ve survived on three primary revenue streams: Resource extraction taxes, property taxes and income taxes. And we’ve all seen, particularly with regard to coal, that pot of extraction-tax revenue is shrinking. So it’s going to be critical how we maintain services and support agencies, local government and schools as necessary as the state moves forward.”
Q: Do you support a statewide sales tax?
A: "I don’t know at this point if we’ve had deep enough conversations. Unfortunately, we’ve been too reliant on property tax. It’s important to have a good bipartisan look at what we do to offset that loss of revenue. There’s certainly some economic growth happening because of population growth, so trying to capitalize on business, industry and economic expansion is important.”
Q: Any other policy goals?
A: “Coming from an education background, there’s certainly some things I’d like to see happen. (For) Special Ed students, right now, funding is not part of a self-executing formula. Many elements of educational funding have a built-in inflation factor, but that’s not true for Special Ed. They are the most vulnerable students and many are highly at risk, so it’s important they have an appropriate funding stream.”
Q: Republicans control the Legislature and the Governor’s mansion. How do you intend to work across the aisle?
A: “That remains to be seen. In my professional career I’ve always believed in collective capacity of people that come together in service. I would like to think everybody would have the best interests of Montana at heart and be able to collaborate across the aisle when there are situations that benefit the majority of Montanans. I tend to be an optimistic person. I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I recognize having a say doesn’t mean getting your way.”
Q: Do you think you’ll be able to advance your ideas on tax reform with a Republican-controlled Legislature?
A: "There’s got to be some bipartisan buy-in. Taking hard and fast partisan positions is a disservice to all Montanans. It’s a situation that affects all of us. We need to use our collective capacity and wisdom of everybody. I don’t have a quick answer on taxes, it’s really going to require careful scrutiny.”
Q: What’s the biggest problem facing Montana right now?
A: “Health and Human Services has taken some big cuts. That has significantly impacted emergency response and emergency rooms. We’re not proactively dealing with the most vulnerable who would benefit from case management, so investment up front would free up emergency services.”
Q: Any other health care policy issues you think are important?
A: "Protecting expanding Medicaid expansion. The pandemic amplified that. It's really critical for health insurance to not always be tied to employment, because when unemployment spikes there needs to be a vehicle to continue to get health services. And Medicaid expansion is largely funded with federal dollars.”
Q: Why did you run for the Montana House of Representatives?
A: “This was my plan at the time, this is the reason I chose to retire as superintendent in 2019. Really for years, I’ve been an observer of the legislative process. I always thought it would be something I would have an interest in. It’s a long-held interest, and so I’m looking forward to it.”
The Missoulian has reached out to all the newly elected state lawmakers representing districts in Missoula County and will publish all of them once we hear back.
