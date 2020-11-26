Mark Thane: A conversation with one of Missoula's new state lawmakers

Q: Do you support a statewide sales tax?

A: "I don’t know at this point if we’ve had deep enough conversations. Unfortunately, we’ve been too reliant on property tax. It’s important to have a good bipartisan look at what we do to offset that loss of revenue. There’s certainly some economic growth happening because of population growth, so trying to capitalize on business, industry and economic expansion is important.”

Q: Any other policy goals?

A: “Coming from an education background, there’s certainly some things I’d like to see happen. (For) Special Ed students, right now, funding is not part of a self-executing formula. Many elements of educational funding have a built-in inflation factor, but that’s not true for Special Ed. They are the most vulnerable students and many are highly at risk, so it’s important they have an appropriate funding stream.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Republicans control the Legislature and the Governor’s mansion. How do you intend to work across the aisle?