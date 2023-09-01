Worden’s Market and Deli in downtown Missoula is 140 years old this year, and Mark Thomsen has been behind the counter chatting with customers for 30 of those years.

Anyone who’s bought a deli sandwich or a bottle of wine or a pack of gum at the market over the last three decades has likely been rung up by Thomsen, who keeps the mood cheerful even during the busiest downtown lunchtime rush. He’s easily recognizable by his bald head, his hearty, deep voice as he jokes around with people, or the many pins he wears on his apron.

But he really wouldn’t call what he does “work.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever worked here at Worden’s Market,” he explained, dramatically lowering his voice and grinning. “And so we all know the songs, the prose, the poetry: If you do something you love, you never work. So I come in here, and there’s a whole bunch of people, I call it my social hour. Don’t tell anybody that owns Worden’s ‘cause they’re still payin’ me.”

Thomsen’s description of his role makes it clear that he’s under no stress. You’d be extremely hard-pressed to ever find him in a mood that’s anything other than joyful.

“I get to go over and talk with guys that are beer aficionados,” he said. “And sell wine to people. I get to sell deli sandwiches and soups and chilis to people who come in here every day and want to connect up with Worden’s Market. And I, luckily, get to be a part of that. So I’m gonna keep goin’, probably till I just can’t do it anymore.”

On Friday, his co-workers hung up balloons to mark the anniversary of the day he was hired 30 years ago. All morning long, customers, co-workers and friends congratulated him.

It’ll be hard to drag him out when the time comes. Thomsen, 62, looks forward to many more days in the place he loves.

“Matt (Worden’s owner Matt Muhsam) says he’s going to put a little Rascal (scooter) behind the counter so I can just be transported around here,” Thomsen joked.

He credits his co-workers through the years with helping the place run smoothly and credits customers for making Worden’s the community hub it is.

“One of the things about this is I’ve never done any of this alone,” he said. “And this is a great testament to the community.”

He noted that there’s a weekday morning coffee club of guys that have been gathering at Worden’s for 30 years as well, along with other customers that have been regulars for decades. He’s now serving the grandchildren of longtime customers.

“It’s a great look into what kind of community we have here,” Thomsen said. “And I’ve been saying it takes a village, all those words that you use when you’re talking about why it makes sense being here in Missoula, Montana.”

His positive attitude is infectious. If you spend a few minutes hanging out near the counter as Thomson rings people up in the morning, you’ll notice everyone’s mood lifts a little bit after interacting with him.

“Every once in a while, you know, everybody looks at the bad things and they look at what’s going wrong,” Thomsen said. “But look at all the good stuff that’s going on, too. It’s amazing.”

In 2006, Thomsen was named the Downtown Employee of the Year by the Missoula Downtown Association.

“Mark Thomsen is an incredible individual and wonderful asset for our downtown community,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. “He has been greeting our downtown customers for three decades, and his service to Worden’s Market is beyond measure. Especially in this moment in time, Mark’s kindness and grace is monumental, and our downtown community is a better place because of Mark.”

Muhsam bought Worden’s Market from Tim and Exie France in 2021. The couple owned the market for many years, and Tim France hired Thomsen.

France remembers vividly the first time he met Thomsen.

“Roll back the clock 30 years,” France said. “He walks in, I’m working on the floor wiping tables at 2 or 3 in the afternoon. He walks up, pinches me, big grin. ‘Hey, I’m Mark, I want to move my family to Missoula. I want to work here.’ He’s big as life, bigger than life, really. He has a big aura.”

At the time, Thomsen was working for a large grocery chain and France didn’t have room in his budget to pay Thomsen the rate he was worth. So he had to politely tell him that.

“I have no way to afford this guy,” France recalled thinking.

But Thomsen was persistent, coming in the next year and the year after that with a resume.

“I was clearly impressed,” France said. “And the third year, I had just lost a 15-year employee, so there was some room for me to work to get him in the door. He told me he had already moved his family here. He was committed. So we went to Goldsmith’s. They were still serving ice cream back then. And we sat and hammered out an agreement and that’s how we got it done. It was providence.”

To put Thompson’s longevity in perspective in the fast-changing downtown Missoula business scene, he’s been working at Worden’s for 10 times longer than the Starbucks coffee shop lasted (2006-2009) on Higgins Avenue across the street.

But for Thompson, who’s Missoula famous for his gregarious, always-smiling personality and humor behind the island counter at Worden’s, three decades went by quickly because he was having fun.

“I blinked and all the sudden it was 30 years,” he said. “But man, I’m glad it’s been such a good time. It’s been going really fast. So it’s just been a wonderful montage. A lot of people and a lot of joy and a lot of really good things.”