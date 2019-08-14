Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks has been appointed a District Court judge, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst confirmed with the Missoulian late Wednesday.
Marks was selected in July by the Montana Judicial Nomination Commission as one of four candidates to be interviewed by Gov. Steve Bullock. The field began with 10 candidates, which commission chair and Gallatin County District Judge John Brown said then was a deep roster compared to other districts with vacancies to fill.
As chief deputy county attorney, Marks oversaw both the criminal and civil divisions within the county prosecutor's office. He held the chief deputy title for four years, while serving as a deputy county attorney and public defender for both the Missoula and state offices.
Marks will fill the upcoming vacancy created on Aug. 30, when Judge Karen Townsend, the first woman elected to the bench in Missoula, retires.
Marks did not immediately return a phone call late Wednesday. Montana Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin was also not available late Wednesday.