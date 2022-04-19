Maroon, silver and green: UM installs first fleet of EV charging stations

MISSOULA – The University of Montana is leading the charge to expand access to electric vehicle infrastructure in western Montana.

UM recently installed four level II dual-port ChargePoint electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on campus, in-part funded by a state grant.

“Over the next few years, our goal is to add more stations to campus, including in our facilities compound and at the residence halls,” said Eva Rocke, UM sustainability director. “This grant is a gamechanger for us as we become one of the only college campuses in the region to install high-quality EV charging stations. Hopefully adding a few more charging stations to those that already exist in Missoula will make it that much easier to own and drive an EV.”

The new charging stations further signal UM’s effort to support electric vehicle ownership by students, faculty and staff, as well as provide the necessary charging infrastructure for any future state-owned electric fleet and utility vehicles. As vehicle manufacturers increase production of electric vehicles, UM is in position to meet the EV charging demand that is likely around the corner.

Since the charging stations have been active, UM employees and students have been using them consistently. The spaces adjacent to the charging stations are reserved for EVs and the installation of these charging stations is the latest step in UM’s effort to address vehicle emissions and climate change, Rocke said.

“Expanding on-campus EV charging station access is just one of the proactive steps we are taking to address air quality issues in our valley and do our part to make a low- or zero-carbon future campus that much more attainable.” Rocke added. “Our shared goal is to make sure UM leads the effort towards a sustainable future.”

To learn more about UM’s sustainability efforts, visit the UM Sustainability webpage.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0