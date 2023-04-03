Two recently-constructed hotels and a retail center in downtown Missoula have been sold to a Denver-based commercial real estate investment firm.

The AC Hotel by Marriott, the Residence Inn by Marriott and The Mercantile business center have been sold to Evermore Partners in partnership with New Castle Hotels & Resorts.

The seller was HomeBase Partners of Bozeman and they were represented in the sale by the Pacific Northwest office of CBRE Hotels, a large global real estate firm.

“The redevelopment of The Mercantile and the development of the adjoining Marriott hotels has been a labor of love for HomeBase Partners, and we are thrilled to transfer the ownership to the next steward of such a remarkable project," said Andy Holloran of HomeBase Partners. "Missoula has been a great partner in supporting the redevelopment of the downtown core, especially the Mercantile and our hotels, and we look forward to our next chapter in Missoula."

Holloran’s effort to deconstruct the historic Missoula Mercantile building, which was on the National Register of Historic Places, was controversial in 2018. His project was rejected by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, but that decision was later reversed by the city council. A private group sued to reverse the city council’s decision, but their effort failed in Missoula County District Court. The Merc was deconstructed and the new hotel went up in 2019.

The Residence Inn Missoula Downtown and The Mercantile are located at 125 North Pattee Street. The 175-room, five-story hotel has two event spaces, a fitness center, valet parking, a rooftop deck, an indoor pool and a breakfast area. The Mercantile, which is directly connected to the Residence Inn on the ground floor, is a retail center with three restaurants, an art bar, shops and an indoor cycling studio.

Holloran received about $4 million in Tax Increment Financing from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency for deconstruction, public right-of-way improvements and utility upgrades on the Merc project. The money is being paid back by the extra property tax revenue the new hotel provides compared to the tax revenue provided by the vacant historic building that went down.

The AC Hotel Missoula Downtown is located at 175 North Pattee Street. Built in 2021, the 105-room, six-story hotel has three food and beverage options, including a rooftop bar that has views of downtown Missoula. The hotel also has a fitness center, meeting space and valet parking. Holloran received about $1.8 million in Tax Increment Financing for public improvements to the site, including salvaging materials from an old tire shop and paying state prevailing wage rates to construction workers.

“This opportunity represents a pivotal point in Evermore’s history and our first venture into Montana and is perfectly aligned with our focus on key urban, college, and core mountain communities in the Rocky Mountain region,” said Seth Wolkov of Evermore Partners. “Evermore is thrilled to be the new owners of such an important piece of Missoula’s history, and we look forward to being a part of the community for years to come. We are excited to work with the excellent on-site team and to continue providing the best-in-class experience guests at the hotels expect.”

Chris Burdett and Matthew Behrens of CBRE's Pacific Northwest hotel team represented HomeBase Partners on the deal.

“Montana’s favorable business environment, abundance of outdoor activities and scenic landscape has made the state increasingly attractive for commercial real estate investments, so we were thrilled to provide an attractive solution for both parties," Burdett explained. "Despite economic headwinds and a tight lending environment, we were able to work with the buyer, seller and Stockman Bank to help execute the sale."

A sale price was not disclosed.