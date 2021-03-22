Marshall Grade highway fixed

A year's worth of repair wrapped up this weekend as the Montana Department of Transportation finished an erosion control project on Highway 200 by Marshall Canyon.

The stretch of road between East Missoula and West Riverside had been a persistent maintenance problem due to Marshall Canyon Creek undercutting the highway as it entered the Clark Fork River. In 2019, heavy spring runoff tore out a significant chunk of the embankment supporting the highway.

Workers with Missouri River Contractors embedded 55 steel beams connected with more than 200 tiebacks to knit the bank into a more secure matrix. Then they covered the surface with 1,400 tons of concrete in 14 wall-panel sections.

The project cost $4.6 million and was paid for with federal emergency relief funds.

“The response we have received from the community during this project has been great,” construction engineer John Schmidt said. “We are aware that this area has recently endured a significant amount of construction and we are grateful for the cooperation and patience of the community as MDT works to make improvements to area roadways.”

The final result includes a fish ladder providing access for spawning trout to swim upstream into Marshall Canyon Creek.

The work cut traffic down to single-lane passage with alternating directions for most of the past 12 months. While that has been replaced with two-lane travel, crews will return later this spring to chip-seal and paint the new surface. Drivers can expect lane closures and short delays during this period.

