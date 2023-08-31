County and city staff are leveraging in-kind donations, grants and private donations to count toward the purchase price. Local citizen advisory boards have each recommended the use of $1 million of open space bond funding, for a total of $2 million, to support the acquisition. This opportunity is possible thanks to the generosity of the three private landowners — Izzy Dog LLC, Five Valleys Land Trust and The Conservation Fund — each of which currently owns separate 160-acre parcels.

“Securing permanent public access to Marshall Mountain would ensure that our communities, both urban and rural, can explore the outdoors by hiking, biking or birdwatching while offering an amazing location for community gathering, as well as kids' camps and other youth programming,” said Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier in a press release. “The area reflects community values like access to public lands for all users while expanding recreational opportunities, conserving open space and protecting wildlife habitat and large landscape connectivity.”

County and city voters have approved a total of $25 million in countywide open space bond funding — $15 million in 2018 and $10 million in 2006. To date, $10.7 million has been allocated to open space bond projects, leaving about $14.3 million left between the 2006 and 2018 Open Space Bonds. The previously approved open space bonds will be on tax bills this fall regardless of whether the County and City approve using them to acquire Marshall Mountain.