The effort to turn Marshall Mountain into a public-use area gained another 160 acres last week with the addition of a new parcel.

The Conservation Fund purchased Jacobs Joint Venture’s property on April 6.

“Jacobs adds a heck of a lot to what we’re looking at at Marshall,” said Associate Director of Missoula Ecosystems Services Morgan Valliant.

The Conservation Fund is a nonprofit that works to pursue environmental preservation and economic development.

Adding Jacobs’ parcel brings the total land purchased on Marshall Mountain up to 480 acres. Five Valleys Land Trust took over a 160-acre portion in 2011, and Izzy Dog, LLC purchased a piece of the same size in the former ski resort's base area in 2021.

Valliant said the Jacobs parcel has little in the way of development or infrastructure in place.

“Personally,” he said, “I think it’s a really exciting addition to the project.”

Next up for Marshall Mountain will be an application in May that will include a total project estimated cost.

Also under the umbrella of Missoula open lands, Open Space Program Manager Zac Covington provided a recent update on the Ten Spoon Winery easement project. He said that project is currently in the stage of finalizing the walkway easement document for the passage through the property in the upper Rattlesnake Valley.

When the proposal came before the Missoula City Council, members marveled over the easement’s inclusion of a walkway for public access through the property.

“It’s moving along and it’s getting really close,” Covington promised.