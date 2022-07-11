Marshall Mountain master plan expected at end of August

With less than a year left on the city’s lease on the base area of Marshall Mountain, plenty of work remains to get the potential regional park ready to become a city amenity.

Stakeholders in the process of securing Marshall Mountain’s future met Monday to discuss the status of the project.

“We don’t really know what we’re going to do with Marshall if we decide to acquire it as a community,” said Morgan Valliant, ecosystem services superintendent with Missoula Parks and Recreation. “And so for the last year, we’ve really been working to develop a broad community vision and then start to take that vision and narrow it into an actual master plan for the site.”

The city currently leases the base area of the former ski hill from Izzy Dog, LLC. The lease ends next spring, when the city will have the option to buy the 320-acre parcel for $1.92 million.

Before that can happen, numerous details need to be ironed out regarding the future use of Marshall Mountain.

The first draft of the Marshall Mountain Regional Park master plan is expected at the end of August, and the master plan will be available for public comment at that time.

The Marshall Mountain team, including contractor SE Group, recently completed data collection as the first phase in the planning process.

Next, they will develop a strategy, design the park and complete a financial analysis and business plan.

Marshall Mountain also awaits a decision in an ongoing lawsuit between Marshall Mountain’s former owners, Bruce and Kim Doering, and Dr. Spencer Melby and his wife, Colette Melby, of Missouri, who previously attempted to buy the property with residential development plans in mind.

But Rick Wishcamper, the property’s current owner, said the mountain, the city and the current owners are not mixed up in the pending civil case.

“It doesn’t affect our operations or our ownership,” Wishcamper clarified.

If the city goes through with purchasing Marshall Mountain next year, substantial site work remains and several considerations will need to be addressed.

The old ski runs on Marshall Mountain, for instance, haven’t been managed in many years. The ski area stopped operating in 2002.

“There is going to be a fair amount of forestry work that’s going to have to be done on site,” noted Valliant.

More work could be done developing buildings, adaptive recreation opportunities and public transportation options for Marshall Mountain. Those are all ideas the planning team is considering as it moves forward.

“One of the questions we still have is: will there even be buildings on site?” said Valliant. “What is the spectrum of development that you’re going to have when you enter the base area?”

Other development considerations include the possibility of adding lodging in East Missoula leading up to the base area. Missoula County Lands and Communities Officer Chet Crowser said those development options will depend on the county’s new zoning, which went into effect July 1, and community appetite for hotels and motels.

Wildlife concerns pose another challenge that needs to be addressed as part of the planning process.

“One of the things we are approaching Marshall Mountain as is a new type of open space that will really be focused on high-use recreation,” Valliant explained. Even though recreation will likely be the top priority at Marshall Mountain, community members are also interested in protecting the populations of elk, bears, fish and other wildlife that utilize the habitat there.

One of the biggest uncertainties surrounding Marshall Mountain concerns funding for the purchase and operation of the park.

“In terms of how we move forward to find various funds and how we approach the project, I think those are all details we’ll have to continue to work out once we see what those details end up looking like, what the public would like to see, what are feasible opportunities and what creative ideas might come from this process that we haven’t already thought of,” Crowser said.

Valliant said there is the possibility Marshall Mountain could eventually incorporate “pay-to-play” amenities that could generate revenue, such as a rope tow or a slide.

Tied into questions about funding is the future of the chairlift at Marshall Mountain, which is estimated to require $800,000 to $1 million in improvements to return to operating status.

If the city does not go through with buying the base area, owner Wishcamper said Izzy Dog, LLC plans to continue to seek partners who could keep Marshall Mountain open for public use.

“We’re committed to finding a way of getting Marshall into the hands of the public where it belongs,” he stressed.