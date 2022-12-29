Marshall Mountain Park comment time extended through Friday

The City of Missoula and its partners have extended the deadline for residents to view and comment on the proposed design concepts for Marshall Mountain Park.

The public may submit these comments via a brief, online public comment survey through Dec. 30. The design concept is the first step in developing a master plan for the park.

Partners have launched the park planning process at the request of residents and elected officials to answer questions about development and maintenance costs.

Early next year, city and county elected officials will consider whether to preserve 320 acres on Marshall Mountain as public open space for $1.92 million. As in all open space acquisitions, the purchase would be subject to an extensive public process with numerous opportunities for citizen engagement.

Marshall Mountain Park is located at the former Marshall Canyon ski area that closed in 2002. The park opened to the public in 2021 thanks to a generous arrangement with property owners Izzy Dog, LLC and Five Valleys Land Trust (FVLT). The city has a short-term lease on Izzy Dog's 160-acre base area parcel and a use agreement with FVLT for the 160-acre mid-mountain parcel.

The survey allows residents to comment on scalable design elements that can succeed at different investment levels. Residents will evaluate proposed base area features like a multi-use loop trail built to adaptive standards, event areas, indoor space for future programming, and an early phase trail plan to connect the base area to mid-mountain.

The trail layout was designed to reduce user conflict and accommodate visitors with varying skill levels and abilities.

Funding for the purchase could come from the 2018 Open Space Bond and additional sources like grants, donations, and public-private partnerships.

The Engage Missoula site includes the draft design concept and survey, the shared community vision developed in 2021, park rules and trail maps, detailed site inventory maps and images. Please complete the survey by Dec. 30.

For more information, email Missoula Parks and Recreation at parksrec@ci.missoula.mt.us or phone 721-PARK (7275.)