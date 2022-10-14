Marshall Mountain stakeholders pitch property's potential

Marshall Mountain could be a crown jewel of the city of Missoula's open space and recreation offerings.

But that's only if the city can decide whether to buy the former ski area-turned-mountain biking park. And if it does buy the site, located 5.2 miles northeast of downtown and one drainage immediately east of Rattlesnake Creek, the city would then need to figure out what to do with it. On Thursday evening, as the autumn sun dipped behind the mountains, 19 representatives from stakeholder groups gathered at the base area of the former ski resort to discuss the recreation, conservation and forestry potential the site could offer.

Representatives at the site visit, technically a public meeting of the Missoula County Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee, included city and county committee members, Lolo National Forest, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Five Valleys Land Trust, MTB Missoula and Friends of Marshall Mountain.

"What are we going to do up here?" Morgan Valliant, the city's ecosystems services superintendent, rhetorically asked the group. "That's really what we're trying to figure out in the next couple months."

The city has leased the base area and lower portion of the mountain, a former downhill ski area that closed in 2002, for just over a year from Izzy Dog LLC, a group created to purchase the mountain from its original owners, spurred by the specter of private buyers closing the site to the public.

Izzy Dog began leasing the mountain to the city in June 2021. That lease expires after two years: this upcoming June. The prospective private buyers — Dr. Spencer Melby and his wife, Collette Melby, of Missouri — sued former Marshall Mountain owners Bruce and Kim Doering, real estate agent Dawn Maddux, and Engel & Völkers Western Frontier after their deal to buy the property fell through and the Doerings sold to Izzy Dog. Izzy Dog was created by Rick and Rita Wishcamper, as well as Pam and Sandy Volkmann. The lawsuit is ongoing, but doesn't affect Izzy Dog's ownership of the property or the city of Missoula's possible purchase of the site.

The upper portion of the mountain, including the upper reaches of the ski lift and mountain bike trails, has been owned by Five Valleys Land Trust for eight years, in a deal originally brokered by The Nature Conservancy.

Since opening the site to the general public in August 2021, for broader use than only during specific events, Valliant said, "we've been seeing use here like we've never seen before."

John Stegmaier, now the executive director of mountain bike group MTB Missoula and a former Missoula County Parks, Trails & Open Lands Program employee, said the high level of use "is an illustration of the demand for top-quality recreation facilities." The Missoula region is home to a wealth of intermediate and advanced mountain bike trails with steep climbs and descents, he said, and Marshall Mountain offers opportunities for sorely needed beginner trails. The site has already played host for more than a decade to national championships, Pro Cross-Country Tour races and international races.

Plus, he said, the connectivity of Marshall Mountain to surrounding public land trails makes it particularly attractive, and could alleviate high use in the Rattlesnake drainage.

Katie Knotek, Lolo National Forest's recreation program manager, said that Marshall Mountain could "fill a niche that the Forest Service has not been able to" by offering a facility with ample parking and indoor shelter, which most Forest Service trailheads lack. The site is also unique for its purpose-built mountain bike trails, whereas Forest Service trails are generally built with a variety of users in mind.

But it's unclear whether the site, if purchased by the city, will ultimately retain indoor shelter. The existing buildings have deteriorated to a point that may be beyond salvaging, Valliant said, although he noted that having some sort of indoor space would be a critical part of plans for the site. The chairlift is too deteriorated to fix.

Much of the uncertainty could be hashed out in a forthcoming master plan under development by the city and Friends of Marshall Mountain. The plan, due sometime this fall, will include a cost estimate for acquisition and construction, and a business plan of sorts outlining estimated operation and upkeep costs. Acquisition of the 160-acre site owned by Izzy Dog, plus the adjoining 160-acre Land Trust site and another 160-acre parcel immediately north, could cost up to $2.5 million, Valliant said. Some of that would come from grants and private funds solicited by Friends of Marshall Mountain. The remainder would likely come from the Open Space Bond, he said.

But the site offers more than just premier mountain biking trails.

Ladd Knotek, an FWP fisheries biologist, noted that Marshall Creek — a mostly channelized stream running the length of the canyon and through the heart of the base area — is "incredible trout habitat." The stream, despite having been routed through a ditch in places, has a thriving trout population and is home to a genetically pure population of native cutthroat trout.

"It's really unusual for a stream in this state to be this productive," he said.

The site also offers potential for what officials described as badly needed forestry work. The timbered areas of the site, they said, was densely overgrown.

Erik Warrington, the DNRC's stewardship program manager, pointed to the nearby Marshall Woods Project, in development since 2017, as an example of cross-boundary forest treatments on private and public lands involving prescribed burns and non-commercial timber harvest to improve forest conditions in the wildland-urban interface zone. Similar work would be possible at Marshall Mountain if the city purchases it.