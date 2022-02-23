Marshall Mountain survey shows biking, hiking, skiing as priorities for future of property

A public survey about the future of Marshall Mountain shows that mountain biking, hiking and running, backcountry skiing, Nordic skiing and public events are the biggest priorities for Missoulians.

The city recently released survey results from 1,300 respondents, including 50 pages of comments from the public on what they'd like to see at the property. Additionally, there were 93 participants in stakeholder meetings.

The nearly 160-acre plot was bought last year by a small group, Izzy Dog LLC, with the intention of selling it to the city. That transaction likely will not take place for some time, as a public process approving the purchase needs to be completed before the land is officially in city hands.

It is currently being leased by Missoula from Izzy Dog and is open to the public.

"I think the whole idea of doing this was trying to get those overarching goals figured out for the property, to try and hear what Missoula thinks Marshall Mountain could or should be for residents here and visitors alike," said Nathan McLeod, Parks & Trails design/development specialist. "We had a lot of people participate in this process."

Parks staff were blown away by the number of responses, McLeod said.

In the upper to mid-mountain area, respondents said they would like to see passive recreation/open space, followed by an upper mountain shelter, backcountry campsites and a surface or aerial lift. There is an existing lift on site, though no one seems to know if it works and, if it does not, how much it would cost to fix.

At the base area, respondents said a bike skills park, open-air pavilion, a snow sliding/tubing area, a beginner ski area and an outdoor stage were the five things respondents wanted to see the most.

Considering trails, respondents said they would like to see mountain bike-only trails, beginner and intermediate biking trails, easier climbing trail access, and dedicated backcountry skiing areas.

There was some support for dogs at the area, but many public comments expressed concern with canines, especially their droppings.

Nearly all respondents expressed preference for human-powered access to the top of the mountain over a lift. A question also asked about e-bikes, which were not popular in the survey.

The U.S. Forest Service does not allow e-bikes on its trails, but potentially could be something the city could pursue if they so desire.

"We started to ask those kinds of questions and one thing we found with e-bikes is that far and away, the majority of people do not want them at Marshall," McLeod said. "That's an example of how (this survey) will help us in the master planning process, because we asked those types of questions early on."

Many people stated they would be willing to purchase a user pass, and others also noted events and program fees should be used to recover some operational costs.

Most respondents to the survey were between 25 to 44 years old. A question was also posed asking if respondents were affiliated with a program or service offered by a number of groups.

Over 500 respondents said they are part of Mountain Bike Missoula. More than 400 respondents said they had been part of Missoula Parks and Rec programs and nearly 350 said they were involved in some way with Five Valleys Land Trust.

Marshall Mountain has been a somewhat controversial project from its inception. A lawsuit, filed by a Missouri doctor, is seeking a trial over an issue from a buy-sell agreement with the Marshall Mountain property's former owner.

The property will not change hands due to the lawsuit.

However, there is strong community support, at least among mountain biking and other recreation groups involved with the project. It is not clear how the property will be paid for, but Missoula County is involved with the process, as are some nonprofit groups.

McLeod does not expect the Marshall Mountain property to be fully purchased and developed with taxpayer dollars, he said. One group, Friends of Marshall Mountain, is beginning a fundraising process.

The next step for the city is to enter into a planning agreement with a company to develop plans for the site. That will include a detailed financial analysis and operational business plan, McLeod said.

That planning process is expected to last through the summer.

"There's a lot of different potential ways that could go. It could be operated from the perspective of where it's entirely the parks and recreation or the city of Missoula operating it, it could also be a hybrid where there's nonprofits.

"Those are very broad questions at this point that we hope to get some clarity on as we move forward."

Jordan Hansen would like to thank the western Montana community for embracing him and letting him tell their stories for the last five years as his time in Missoula ends this week. He has many people he'd like to express appreciation too, but foremost his friend and dedicated reader Chris. As always, shout at Jordan on Twitter @jordyhansen.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.