'Marshall Plan for Indian Country': Wave of federal money flows to reservations

“It’s not going to overcome the impact of the pandemic everywhere for everybody,” said Henson, who co-authored several policy papers on the ARPA spending with Kalt. “And it’s not going to fix 100 years of under-investment in tribal lands. This pile of money rolled out this year won’t undo what those commissions on civil rights identified.

"It’s a chance to address some of those things, but it won’t make Indian country as prosperous as the rest of the United States on average," he added. "That doubles the needs of tribes to be really strategic and put this money to use. It’s going to be really exciting over the next couple years to see how these tribes use these funds.”

Already in Montana, tribal governments have launched multi-million dollar projects aimed at long-term problems on their reservations. The newly recognized Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians has started construction on a medical center after decades of inequity in health care access. The Blackfeet Nation has begun replacing its old copper phone wires with fiber-optic lines capable of modern internet service. Fort Belknap invested in its economic development program. And the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Indian Reservation bought new housing to address both short-term pandemic quarantine needs and long-term homelessness.