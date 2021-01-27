Mask mandate riles Lolo center members

Kingdon is a retired pharmacist and he and his wife spend their days volunteering in the community. He follows the county’s COVID-19 guidelines. When a woman came for Sunday night bingo looking flushed, he asked her if she had a fever and when she said she felt hot, he sent her home.

He is trying to keep people safe. But he doesn’t think the health board has done enough to help the center survive the lockdowns and restrictions. He breathes better without a mask. He worries people see wearing a mask as a safeguard against the virus and don’t do other important things, such as wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and cleaning surfaces.

He is afraid the health board may shut the community center down again and it would mean never reopening, he said.

Hayley Devlin is the lead public information officer for the county’s COVID-19 response. While not present at the Lolo gathering Tuesday evening, she sympathized with the struggle the center and businesses across Missoula are facing right now.

“It hasn’t been easy, walking this tightrope of keeping people health and safe and keeping the economy open,” Devlin said on Wednesday.