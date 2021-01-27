Mask mandate riles Lolo center members

Two organizations have dropped from a lawsuit against the Missoula County mask mandate, though the attorney litigating the case said others have expressed an interest in joining.
The governing board of both the Lolo Community Center and Crosspoint Community Church, Inc., requested to be removed from the lawsuit against the Missoula City-County Board of Health’s mask mandate.
The Lolo Community Center board members held an almost two-hour long public meeting Tuesday before voting 3-2 to withdraw from the lawsuit. A little more than 50 people attended the gathering.
The Center’s president, Warren Kingdon, said he’d wanted the center to participate in the lawsuit because lockdown orders starting in mid-March and ending mid-June had hurt the center to the tune of $15,000. However, community members objected to joining the lawsuit without a board vote.
Those at the meeting who appeared to be for or neutral toward the mask mandate wore masks and sat spaced apart throughout the room. Those who seemed opposed to wearing a masks, did not cover their faces and sat close together.
While no one was told to put on a masks, when masked people approached the microphone to give public comment, the unmasked people in the room would yell at them they could not hear them, or that the person speaking should take off the mask.
The attorney who filed the lawsuit was Quentin Rhoades. He was at the meeting Tuesday and shared his thoughts on why his firm took the case.
After he spoke, the board opened the meeting up to public comment.
Jessica Harrell, a representative of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center spoke first. The Lolo Food Bank is run out of the Lolo Community Center and is a satellite organization of the Missoula Food Bank. Harrell read a letter from Missoula Food Bank Executive Director Aaron Brock. The Lolo Food Banks supports about 30 families in Lolo.
“This suit undermines public health and safety, and the well-being of our customers and volunteers,” Harrell said.
In the letter, Brock requested the community center remove itself from the lawsuit.
Several people at the meeting took the letter from Brock to mean the food bank would stop providing services to the Lolo community if the center did not leave the lawsuit. That was never stated in the letter, Brock said Wednesday.
“Our intention has never been to stop providing service in Lolo and we are committed to continuing to provide services in Lolo,” Brock said.
Another person who spoke against the lawsuit, Barb Parker, voiced her concern that while Rhoades would not take money from the center to file the lawsuit, the county would have to spend money to fight the lawsuit.
“We’re taxpayers, that’s our money, not Ellen Leahy’s money, it’s our money that’s going to get spent, on something that we should be involved in,” Parker said. “So if somebody wants to sue the health department, I have no problem with that. But I don’t want my money being spent on this lawsuit. And I don’t think the community center should be a part of it.”
Codie Houtchens spoke in favor of the lawsuit. A young mom and a business owner, Houtchens said she is someone wondering if she can pay her bills every month.
“Places like this matter so much to the community right now,” Houtchens said. “As it was stated, suicide rates are high. I mean, I have such a heart for young people, young moms, and we need places like this to stay open and I know so many moms who refuse to come to places because they refuse to put masks on their kids, they refuse to put masks on themselves.”
Having a mask requirement pushes people away, Houtchens said. If the community center disappears because the fundraising it does over the year can’t happen, that is a huge loss to the community, Houtchens said.
The community center hosts city council meetings, food bank deliveries, and offers space anyone can rent for events, Kingdon said. The center also rents its space to the health department at a reduced rate for flu clinics, Kingdon said. That left him feeling bullied by the health department and fearful for his ability to keep the center running.
Kingdon is a retired pharmacist and he and his wife spend their days volunteering in the community. He follows the county’s COVID-19 guidelines. When a woman came for Sunday night bingo looking flushed, he asked her if she had a fever and when she said she felt hot, he sent her home.
He is trying to keep people safe. But he doesn’t think the health board has done enough to help the center survive the lockdowns and restrictions. He breathes better without a mask. He worries people see wearing a mask as a safeguard against the virus and don’t do other important things, such as wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and cleaning surfaces.
He is afraid the health board may shut the community center down again and it would mean never reopening, he said.
Hayley Devlin is the lead public information officer for the county’s COVID-19 response. While not present at the Lolo gathering Tuesday evening, she sympathized with the struggle the center and businesses across Missoula are facing right now.
“It hasn’t been easy, walking this tightrope of keeping people health and safe and keeping the economy open,” Devlin said on Wednesday.
One of the calmest voices all night came from Robin Keith, an RN and volunteer for the Lolo Food Bank. She made it clear she hates wearing a mask. But her son is also an RN and he chose to do crisis nursing. He went to New York, and now he is in Texas.
“And I’ve talked to him a lot as far as ‘this COVID business’” Keith said. “And I said, ‘Isn’t it just as bad as the flu?’ And he said ‘No mom, it’s actually a lot worse.’ And he hates wearing a mask too, but he has to.”
He sees the X-Rays of COVID patients, and described it like broken glass inside the lungs, as opposed to what is seen in pneumonia, when the lungs look hazy, she said. She still wonders if herd immunity would work, but when she hears from nurses about what they see in the hospital, she worries about how deadly the virus is. She agrees, it doesn’t make sense why people can wear a mask into a restaurant, but take it off at the table. But, it may just be the best we can do right now, she said.
The remaining Montana nonprofits, businesses and one individual in the lawsuit are: Stand Up Montana; Bronwen Llewellyn-Littlewolfas; Accu-Arms, L.L.C.; Bi-Lo Foods Inc.; Kingdon Enterprises, L.L.C. It was filed against the Missoula City-County Board of Health and Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy.