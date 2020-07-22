Mask on, mask off: Stevensville speaks from both sides of the mask

"I'll be honest, I don't know what all my rights are," Hixon said. "I'm interested in learning more about upholding that (the Constitution)."

***

"The 14th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution says that no state shall deprive any individual of life, liberty and property without due process of law," said Anthony Johnstone, constitutional law professor at the University of Montana. "Today we tend to see those sorts of arguments to vindicate rights to same sex marriage, abortion, civil liberties, etcetera."

In general, Americans have always depended on their governments to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the public, Johnstone said. The law professor said the Montana constitution and state Legislature have authorized both the governor and local governments to take steps to protect public health, including broad emergency powers in order to do so.

In general, however, it's up to local authorities to enforce these directives, Johnstone said.

"Enforcement of these mask rules is not going to come down to a police officer writing a ticket for not wearing a mask, it's going to come down to the county health authorities pulling business licenses to protect the public health, safety and welfare," Johnstone said.