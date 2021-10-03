Mask-optional policies drive some families in Montana to home-school

Pleninger finally decided to use two different programs because she didn’t feel like they were enriching enough on their own. One program is $20 a month per child, the other is $12 a month per child — money that comes from her own pocket.

“These programs that we’ve purchased are very condensed," she said. "They take a lot less time to get through the material and we’re lacking any sort of contact to a teacher. If they have a question, I’m the one they ask.”

Pulling her children from school cut them off from other district-provided services as well.

“I strongly believe they should have offered an online option because we’re left out of services the district would normally provide, like speech service and school lunches,” Pleninger said. “We’re cut off from those services and it’s not our choice. I don’t think that it’s right they’re not accommodating me to send my kids to school safely.”

Benchmark testing during last school year showed that her children were moving forward and were not showing signs of learning loss while they were in a remote setting offered by the school, she said. When she sent her kids back in person in the spring, the transition went seamlessly because they were engaged in the same curriculum as their peers.