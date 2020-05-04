Masks and hand sanitizer: Some Missoula businesses reopen

A small but immensely welcome trickle of customers cautiously walked through the doors of Rockin Rudy's on Monday, the first time the iconic Missoula sells-a-little-of-everything store was open to walk-in customers for weeks.
"Not bad for a Monday morning," said owner Bruce Micklus, wearing a face mask. "It's all positive."
May 4 marked the date that many restaurants, bars and "non-essential" retail stores like Rockin Rudy's could be open under the phased reopening of businesses in Missoula during the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses are opening with enhanced sanitation and protection for customers and employees. At Rockin Rudy's, for example, everyone is required to wear a face mask before entering, and tie-dyed masks were the popular sellers on Monday.
Southgate Mall also opened its interior space for the first time on Monday since the respiratory illness shut its shops. About two dozen businesses opened, including shoe retailers and restaurants. That represents about 30% of the mall's tenants, and more will open in the coming weeks with varied dates, including Dillard's and H&M. For now, the mall has hand-sanitizing stations set up near entrances and social distancing guidelines posted, and workers are wearing masks.
"We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests," said Tim Winger, general manager at the mall. "We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19."
Winger said there are exciting things happening in the mall, including the planned opening of a massive new SCHEELS sporting goods and outdoor gear store in June. Construction is well-underway on that project, and a new sushi restaurant and health clinic are also close to opening soon.
He said customers are asked to avoid congregating in large groups and to wear face coverings if possible. Mall staff are maintaining a rigorous sanitizing routine, and workers could be seen disinfecting surfaces on Monday afternoon. The mall is using one of its large food court areas as an American Red Cross blood drive center as well.
Some restaurants in Missoula, like the Thomas Meagher Bar, opened on Monday with limited capacity and distancing rules in place. Many other eateries have decided not to fully re-open to customers yet. Peter Lambros, the owner of the Caffe Dolce restaurants on Brooks Street and in the mall, said the Brooks Street location will only be serving "take and bake" meal kits for now and curbside coffee will be offered this week. The mall location remains closed for the time being.
"We're really trying to be super careful," he said. "We take our sanitation policies as seriously as we can, and we're using a lot of masks and gloves."
He said the family meal kits, such as roast Greek chicken with potatoes or fresh pasta with short rib ragu, have been popular. Unlike having fully-cooked meals delivered, he said, bake-at-home meals are less expensive and are hot and fresh right when you eat instead of sitting in a car for up to an hour.
Lambros said Montana has done an amazing job with keeeping COVID-19 in check, and he wants to keep it that way, although he noted that restaurants are fairly desperate to get back in business.
"We're playing it super safe," he said.
