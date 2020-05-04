Masks and hand sanitizer: Some Missoula businesses reopen

"We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests," said Tim Winger, general manager at the mall. "We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19."

Winger said there are exciting things happening in the mall, including the planned opening of a massive new SCHEELS sporting goods and outdoor gear store in June. Construction is well-underway on that project, and a new sushi restaurant and health clinic are also close to opening soon.

He said customers are asked to avoid congregating in large groups and to wear face coverings if possible. Mall staff are maintaining a rigorous sanitizing routine, and workers could be seen disinfecting surfaces on Monday afternoon. The mall is using one of its large food court areas as an American Red Cross blood drive center as well.