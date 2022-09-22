Mass COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Missoula

A mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled to run all day on Oct. 11 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Missoula Public Health is hosting the clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the fairground's commercial building, the same building that previously hosted vaccine clinics in early 2021, according to a Missoula County health department press release.

Booster shots and primary series will both be offered for free, and health insurance is not required, according to the Missoula County health department. Registration is also not needed.

Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax doses will be available. The newer Novavax vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up.

Fall 2022 COVID-19 booster doses, also called bivalent boosters, will also be offered. They're for anyone over 12 years old who previously had a COVID-19 primary series or booster two or more months ago.

"The updated booster increases immunity against the newer omicron variants, which account for most current strains, as well as prior strains," the press release stated. "Staying current on COVID-19 vaccines provides protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19 including severe illness, hospitalization, and death."

The Oct. 11 clinic isn't the only option for COVID-19 vaccines in Missoula.

Missoula Public Health's regular immunization site at 301 West Alder Street still offers shots, and clinics offering both flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines will run throughout September and October in Missoula County.

Starting Oct. 3, the health department Alder Street clinic will be walk-in only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and by appointment only on Wednesdays. Call 406-258-3363.

On Sept. 22 Bonner Elementary will host a clinic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The next day, on Sept. 23, Clinton Elementary will also run a clinic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Seeley Swan High School will have one on Sept. 29, followed by the Frenchtown Fire Station on Sept. 30. Both will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lolo Community Center's clinic will run on Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Finally, on Oct. 13 the elections center in Missoula will host a clinic all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.