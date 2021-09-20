Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment

After several more months of a hostile work environment and mistreatment from her supervisor, the suit said Rhoten was informed of a hot-stone massage training session on Feb. 9, 2020. Rhoten attended the training, where she was asked to perform the new technique on Bucher. Rhoten expressed she did not feel comfortable performing the technique due to a back injury Bucher had suffered.

Bucher responded with visible anger and Rhoten was asked to leave the training session, the suit stated. After asking her to leave, Bucher said to Rhoten, “We are going to Jon Martin’s office in the morning, and you are turning in your letter of resignation. Now leave,” the suit said.

The same day, Rhoten filed a complaint with the resort's human resources office. In response, Rhoten was taken off the spa work schedule, but Bucher was not, the suit stated. A week later, an investigation by human resources was conducted into Rhoten and it concluded she was “toxic,” the complaint said. Rhoten said she was asked to resign by Martin and human resources, and she refused.

On May 8, Rhoten filed a Charge of Discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Ranch. Three days later, she was sent a termination notice.