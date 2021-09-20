Masseuse sues resort, claiming sex harassment

A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J Ranch was sexually harassed by clients, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.
Brenda Rhoten, the plaintiff, says in an amended complaint, filed into U.S. District Court on May 6, that between June 2019 and August 2019, there were three separate incidents of male clients seeking sexual favors or making unwelcome advances while Rhoten was giving them massages at the Ranch. The suit says the resort managers not only allowed this behavior from male clients to go unchecked and un-investigated, but also created a hostile and retaliatory work environment for Rhoten when she raised her concerns. Rhoten also claims the resort fired her after she made her claims.
Rocking J Ranch responded in a pre-trial statement that it disputed Rhoten's claims, saying it would never "encourage such conduct," and that Rhoten was terminated as part of a company-wide and pandemic-related staff reduction.
Rhoten started working as a massage therapist at the Ranch in June 2019.
During her second week on staff, Rhoten claimed in the lawsuit that she was working on a male client who requested a “deep tissue” massage. She started the client on his back, ensuring the massage would end with the male customer lying face down at the end, so his genitals were not exposed — a technique she learned in massage school to prevent unwanted sexual advances.
The client seemed upset at this request and reported the plaintiff to her supervisor.
The plaintiff told her supervisor, Brooke Bucher, she believed the customer was expecting more than just a deep-tissue massage. The complaint states that in response, Bucher dismissed the concerns by asking “are you sure that’s what he meant?”
“The employer’s brushing off of this situation demonstrated a disregard for the safety of the employee, a willful disregard of sexual harassment activity in the workplace, and tacit approval of the customer propositioning sexual favors,” the suit said. A short time later, on June 30, 2019, Rhoten again had an uncomfortable encounter with a client-- She again brought it to the attention of Bucher, who the suit said did not investigate the claim and “appeared more intent on disputing the validity of the sexual proposition rather than protecting the employee from unwanted sexual advances.”
Rhoten claimed she was shaken and upset that she was not being taken seriously by management and was afraid performing sexual favors on clients was an expected part of her position as a massage therapist at the resort.
Based on her training, Rhoten told Bucher if she was put in an uncomfortable situation by a client she would leave the room to diffuse the situation. Bucher responded by saying such actions would be unprofessional and “that’s not the way they did things at the Ranch,” the complaint said.
Rhoten eventually met with the resort manager, Jon Martin, who did not address the plaintiff’s concerns in the way she had hoped and furthered unsafe working conditions, according to the suit.
During their meeting, Martin allegedly made a comment to Rhoten that when he was dropping clients off at the airport earlier in the day, said clients were making jokes about getting the “special massage” while at the resort.
“This insensitivity to the situation by Jon Martin reinforced Ms. Rhoten’s fear that the employer tacitly approved of, and through inaction promoted, the performance of sexual favors for clients as a part of the services of the Ranch,” the lawsuit stated, making the performance of sexual acts an expectation of employees. It also indicated to Rhoten evidence that management was aware of inappropriate client requests.
Following the meeting with Martin, Rhoten said she had another uncomfortable interaction with a male client in August 2019, where he aggressively asked her questions about her personal life. Rhoten brought this to Bucher, the suit says, who did not investigate or offer any training or counseling on how to divert sexual advances from clients.
Rhoten claimed Bucher began retaliating against Rhoten by creating a hostile work environment, including scheduling her more erratically, calling her in on days off and making the performance of her job more difficult.
After several more months of a hostile work environment and mistreatment from her supervisor, the suit said Rhoten was informed of a hot-stone massage training session on Feb. 9, 2020. Rhoten attended the training, where she was asked to perform the new technique on Bucher. Rhoten expressed she did not feel comfortable performing the technique due to a back injury Bucher had suffered.
Bucher responded with visible anger and Rhoten was asked to leave the training session, the suit stated. After asking her to leave, Bucher said to Rhoten, “We are going to Jon Martin’s office in the morning, and you are turning in your letter of resignation. Now leave,” the suit said.
The same day, Rhoten filed a complaint with the resort's human resources office. In response, Rhoten was taken off the spa work schedule, but Bucher was not, the suit stated. A week later, an investigation by human resources was conducted into Rhoten and it concluded she was “toxic,” the complaint said. Rhoten said she was asked to resign by Martin and human resources, and she refused.
On May 8, Rhoten filed a Charge of Discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Ranch. Three days later, she was sent a termination notice.
Rhoten is seeking damages for allegedly being terminated out of retaliation for filing a complaint with the EEOC as well as for being discriminated against based on sexual harassment which was aided by the Ranch, and for the resort creating an unsafe workplace.
In a preliminary pretrial statement filed by the Ranch on May 25, attorneys for the resort say Rhoten approached the resort for a $10,000 loan to attend an aesthetician program in Missoula. The statement says Rhoten never fully repaid the loan.
In a 2019 year-end review, it was noted Rhoten needed improvement in the following areas: her “presence” in the Spa during downtime, communication and whereabouts in between treatments, deep tissue massage skills, openness to feedback and general availability.
The Ranch decided to put Rhoten on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), finalized on Feb. 7, 2020. It was prepared by Bucher with assistance from the resort’s human resources manager. On Jan. 20, 2020, in a “pre-PIP discussion,” Rhoten told the HR manager about one incident with a client where she felt uncomfortable. In response, Rhoten was told neither Bucher nor the Ranch would ever encourage such conduct, adding the resort trains its massage therapists to report misconduct to their supervisor and withdraw from the situation.
In regards to her termination, resort attorneys said Rhoten’s end of employment was part of a wider round of layoffs resulting from the pandemic. “The Ranch selected Rhoten for the layoff in the spa department because of her lack of seniority, lack of experience in certain areas, and poor performance issues,” the attorneys said. The statement added the Ranch did not have notice of Rhoten’s EEOC filing until after her termination.