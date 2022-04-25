Master planning underway on Marshall Mountain

Stakeholders in the process to develop Marshall Mountain Park, a roughly 160-acre recreation area northeast of Missoula, held their first meeting with contractor SE Group last week to work on the master plan for the project.

The meeting comes around a year before the city will have the option to buy the Marshall Mountain Base Area from Izzy Dog LLC for $1.85 million. The nonprofit is leasing the former ski area to the city for the next 10 to 16 months.

“I think the project is quickly picking up steam,” said Grant Carlton, the city’s open space program manager, during an update to the Missoula County commissioners Monday morning. “It’s part of Missoula’s fabric, part of our legacy.”

Various details of the project remain to be ironed out, including fundraising for the potential sale, what amenities will be put into place if the sale goes through and how the land would be managed.

The master plan is expected to include a business plan for the site.

“One thing we want to really commit to is to have a good business plan and financial analysis,” said Morgan Valliant, the city’s ecosystems services superintendent.

Community members, particularly in East Missoula, have also voiced concerns about parking in the area.

Carlton said parking is “certainly on our radar.”

The master plan is expected to be adopted in August, according to Valliant.

Contractor SE Group out of Frisco, Colorado, is the latest partner to take part in the planning process for the transformation of Marshall Mountain.

SE Group provides consulting services for projects involving outdoor recreation and rural tourism. The group’s portfolio includes ski areas and environmental and land-use planning projects. SE Group previously worked on a master plan for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, a master plan for Deer Valley Resort in Utah and a master trails plan for the Estes Valley community in Colorado, according to the company’s website.

SE Group joins the City of Missoula, Missoula County, Five Valleys Land Trust, Mountain Bike Missoula and Izzy Dog LLC as primary partners on the project.

Izzy Dog LLC purchased the 160-acre property last year, nearly 20 years after the ski area closed in 2003.

The city released survey results earlier this spring indicating members of the community would like to see the space used for hiking, biking, skiing and community events.

Carlton said Marshall Mountain could also serve as a resource for the city's children’s programs, helping to alleviate the pressure those services are feeling.

Carlton said those programs have “hit a capacity wall” in terms of the number of children they can serve, and using Marshall Mountain would free up much-needed space.

He said those programs have 1.5 children on the waiting list for every one child enrolled in a program.

“This project would allow us to really expand our programming,” Carlton said.

There are possibilities to expand the mountain’s footprint in the future, too.

The city is in negotiations to buy another 160 acres in the middle of the mountain from the Five Valleys Land Trust, and talks are also underway on the possibility of utilizing the Forest Service’s 100-acre parcel at the top of the mountain.

With those additions, Carlton said, “we’re talking about a really big complex with lots of room to roam… that has something for everyone.”

But before the mountain can expand, the city will have to buy it.

At the meeting on Monday, city and county leaders stressed the base area purchase is far from complete, despite widespread public perception that the city already bought Marshall Mountain.

“Marshall is not a done deal,” said Valliant. “We’ve got a lease with an option to buy. We don’t have a mountain.”

The next step in the development process will be holding targeted stakeholder meetings to develop the master plan.

