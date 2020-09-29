May 27, 1883: Marent Trestle and the first railroad

The railroad is coming. It’s difficult all these jaded years later to recapture the excitement of that spring and summer of 1883, when the world was opening up to this frontier town as NP construction crews approached from east and west. The circus atmosphere helps explain why so many have found their way out to Evaro Canyon for your high-stakes high-wire act.

Who’s down there watching?

Well, there’s Julia Higgins. She’s the wife of Missoula co-founder Christopher Higgins and daughter of Richard Grant, the old Hudson Bay Co. factor who moved his family to the Missoula creek that bears his name in 1860.

Frank Woody’s there, of course. He first came to this valley in 1856 and became Missoula’s first mayor just last month after the town was incorporated. And Washington McCormick, Capt. Higgins’ law partner who became his brother-in-law when he married Kate Higgins. He was instrumental in luring the Northern Pacific to run through Missoula in the first place.