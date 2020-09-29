May 27, 1883: Marent Trestle and the first railroad

May 27, 1883
Put yourself in Frenchy’s shoes.
We don’t know what those shoes look like all these years later, but Eli “Frenchy” Carpenter was about to place first one, then the other, on a rope stretched across a gulch northwest of Missoula on the last Sunday of May 1883.
When he looked down, if he looked down, Carpenter saw a worksite and a cluster of buildings, including Joe Marent’s public house, far below. Drinks were being poured down there. Buggies pulling up. Picnics unpacked. Wagers made.
The incomplete Marent Trestle, a key piece in and the highest bridge on the Northern Pacific’s transcontinental railroad line, loomed beside the daredevil Frenchman or, by extension, you.
“The distance from the water to the roadbed on top of the bridge is 226 feet, and the dizzy height will make many a tourist's head swim as he looks down from the window of a Pullman palace car,” a Butte correspondent reported a couple of months ago.
One more thing: Today the wind is blowing hard.
Hundreds of spectators gawk up as you begin your walk. It requires “no little nerve to venture out upon a slender tightrope at such a height in a gale,” the Missoulian will point out.
The railroad is coming. It’s difficult all these jaded years later to recapture the excitement of that spring and summer of 1883, when the world was opening up to this frontier town as NP construction crews approached from east and west. The circus atmosphere helps explain why so many have found their way out to Evaro Canyon for your high-stakes high-wire act.
Who’s down there watching?
Well, there’s Julia Higgins. She’s the wife of Missoula co-founder Christopher Higgins and daughter of Richard Grant, the old Hudson Bay Co. factor who moved his family to the Missoula creek that bears his name in 1860.
Frank Woody’s there, of course. He first came to this valley in 1856 and became Missoula’s first mayor just last month after the town was incorporated. And Washington McCormick, Capt. Higgins’ law partner who became his brother-in-law when he married Kate Higgins. He was instrumental in luring the Northern Pacific to run through Missoula in the first place.
The real anticipation is for the first train to cross Marent Trestle. That will happen on June 15, to the cheers of an even greater throng below, with Miss Minnie Freeman, “one of our most popular, accomplished and fascinating village belles” crossing on the engine. It’ll be a prelude to the first train into Missoula on June 23; to the east-west connection of rails near Gold Creek in August, and to the grand last-spike ceremony, featuring the likes of former president Ulysses S. Grant, on Sept. 8.
For now, all eyes are on you. If you’re indeed Eli, you have allegedly made a name for yourself back East as a trapeze artist for the Barnum and Bailey Circus. You’ll go down in history as one of two prospectors who’ll discover the Silvery Slocan, a vast deposit of silver and lead ore in eastern British Columbia in 1891.
But first, you step out over Marent Gulch. Some say you’re blindfolded. Some say you’ll turn a somersault. Some below are betting you’ll fall. You disappoint them.
“After walking the rope,” the newspaper will report, “Frenchy went through the usual gymnastic formula of rope-walkers, completing his task in a safe and satisfactory manner.”
A collection of $53 is taken up. Jovial Joe Marent throws in another $50.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.