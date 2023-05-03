May 5 is a national day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and there will be events across Montana all weekend to honor victims and their families.

May 5 is Hanna Harris’ birthday, and this year, she would have turned 31. But Harris, a Northern Cheyenne woman from Lame Deer, was raped and killed in 2013 when she was 21. Her son at the time was 10 months old. She is one of thousands of Native women who go missing or are killed each year.

Native Americans account for 6.7% of Montana’s population, and yet they account for, on average, 26% of the state’s active missing persons cases. A 2016 National Institute of Justice report found that more than four in five Native men and women have experienced violence in their lifetime.

Events around the state, including rallies, vigils, walks, runs, art displays and more, aim to bring awareness to the crisis, foster community, honor victims and families and ultimately drive change.

Here’s a look at some of the events happening around Montana this week and weekend.

Western Montana

Blackfeet Reservation

Run: On Sunday, the Blackfeet Tribal Health Improvement Program is hosting a run. The 5K starts at noon, and the one-mile race starts at 12:45 p.m., beginning at the Blackfeet Community College parking lot. The first 300 people to register will get a free T-shirt.

Bozeman

Documentary, speakers, dance and more: Montana State University Bozeman is hosting several events on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday at 6 p.m., there will be a documentary screening in the American Indian Hall of “Who is She,” followed by a panel Q&A. On Friday at 11:30 in the American Indian Hall, Rae Peppers will deliver a call to action speech. Vernon Sooktis will give a blessing and a prayer walk will leave from the Sunrise Plaza at 12:10 p.m. There will be a healing dance at 12:45 at the Sunrise Plaza, at 1 p.m., there will be a community feed and at 2 p.m., a talking circle.

Missoula

Documentary screening: On Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. in the University of Montana Campus’ UC theater, there will be a screening of “Murder in Big Horn,” a docuseries on the MMIW crisis in Montana. After the film, there will be a panel discussion with Montana journalist Luella Brien and filmmakers Ivy and Ivan McDonald.

Speakers: On Friday, May 5 at the UM campus Oval at 7 p.m., families affected by the MMIW crisis will speak and lead a candlelight vigil. The M and Main Hall will be lit with red lights, a color associated with the MMIW movement.

Theater: On Friday at 8:30 p.m., the ZACC is hosting a burlesque revue dedicated to Miranda Rose Kenmille, who went missing and was found dead in 2021.

Pablo

Walk/run: On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., there will be a walk/run calling for justice in MMIP cases. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and there will be a welcome prayer and honor song as well as personal testimonials before the event. People should register at events.elitefeats.com/23justice and wear red.

Central Montana

Box Elder

Walk: On Friday at 3 p.m., people will walk from the blue water tower village to the construction corporation/plain green parking lot for a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People walk.

Great Falls

March: On Friday at Paris Gibson Park at 6 p.m., there will be speakers and a march to honor MMIW victims and families.

Helena

Display: On Friday, the Helena Indian Alliance will have a display of red dresses on a tree outside their building.

Eastern Montana

Billings

Food: On Friday at noon, #FoodForTheSoul will be grilling burgers and hot dogs at South Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear red, and there will be an open mic for whoever wants to talk.

Fort Belknap Reservation

Walk: On Friday at 10 a.m., people will gather at the Child Support Office parking lot for a remembrance walk. Participants are encouraged to bring posters. The walk honors Thomasine Walker, a 33-year-old woman from the reservation who was found dead in 2020.

Hardin

Rally: On Friday at 3 p.m., there will be a rally outside the courthouse calling for justice for Kaysera Stops Pretty Places. Stops Pretty Places, 18, was found dead in Hardin in 2019. The rally will also be streamed on Facebook on the Justice for Kaysera page.

Walk: On Friday at 1 p.m., Hardin High School’s Indian Club is leading a healing walk at Imer Field. Participants are encouraged to wear red.

Lame Deer

Walk and parade: On Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the Bureau of Indian Affairs parking lot in Lame Deer there will be a walk and parade honoring MMIP victims. This event is sponsored by the Harris family.