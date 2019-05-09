Missoula County
Missoula County Public Schools
Trustee
three-year term, elect three
Wilena Old Person-4,737
Diane Lorenzen-4,534
Vicki McDonald-3,989
John Fletcher-3,950
Megan Robson-3,431
Missoula Elementary District 1 general fund levy ($200,519)
For-6,576
Against-5,118
Missoula High School District 1 general fund levy ($118,986)
For-10,767
Against-9,449
Bonner School District
General fund operations levy 11.57 mils ($55,000)
For-405
Against-354
Clinton
Trustee
elect one
Eric Nystrom-191
Brandon Huber-144
Lolo School District
Trustees
elect two
Bridgett Beal-515
Brent O'Connor-504
Nathan Kalkofen-278
General fund levy ($128,265)
For-612
Against-574
Target Range School District
School Safety and Learning Bond
Against-823
For-637
Missoula Rural Fire District 29.6 mil levy
For-3,455
Against-3,119
Lake County
Arlee School District
Trustee
three-year term, elect two
Kris Gardner-194
Brian BigSam-175
Crista Couture-136
Charlo School District
Trustee
three-year term, elect two
Adrian Roylance-218
Stephanie S. Smith-202
Terrance R. Rosenbaum-177
David Jake Wadsworth-136
Trustee
two-year term, elect one
Tracy Olsen-239
Dion Carey-157
St. Ignatius School District
Trustee
three-year term, elect one
Stan Delaney-364
Cheyenne McClure-217
North Lake County Library Trustee
Three-year term, elect one
Clint O. Hoxie-742
Holly Wurl-685
Virginia DuBrucq-648
Carlene Engstrom-615
Leslie-Anne Martin-444
Ronan Rural Fire District
Three-year term, elect one
Byron Samuel Cates-377
Kevin Templer-346
Polson Rural Fire District levy ($68,500)
For-925
Against-279
Ravalli County
Corvallis School District No. 1
three-year term, elect two
Jennifer S. Channer-956
Patrick Daly-889
Lindsay Buhler-801
Tonia Bloom-791
Darby School District No. 9
Trustee
three-year term, elect two
Rosemary M. Griffin-431
Eric Winthers-381
Gina Macilwraith-372
Matthew Locati-223
Florence Carlton School District No. 15-6
Trustee
unexpired term, elect one
Melvin (Mel) Finlay-941
Florence Carlton School District No. 15-6
Trustee
three-year term, elect two
Kimberly R. Cellan Bauer-708
Matt Reeves-670
Robert Cook-430
Hamilton School District No. 3
Trustee
three-year term, elect two
Heidi Apedaile-981
Rebekah Stamp-944
Seth Galewyrick-885
James Ellis-805
Curtis L. Brickley Jr.-487
Stevensville School District No. 2
Elementary School Bond ($6,369,000)
For-1,763
Against-1,243
Victor School District No. 7
Trustee
three-year term, elect two
Tommy Dobberstein-393
Paul Rosen-310
Roy D. Perry-260
Jack R. Varner-220
Ron Wirth-161
Ron Marshall-98
Mineral County
Alberton School District
Trustees
three-year term, elect two
Amy Lommen-103
Andrew Knapp-86
Josie Hayes-Johnson-82
Jennifer Zimmerman-43
St. Regis School District
Tech levy ($25,000)
Against-169
For-150
Superior School District
Trustees
three-year term, elect one
Staci Conrow-Ververis-491
Shane Quick-460
two-year term, elect one
Ronni L. Haskins-263
Jamie Talbot-254
Johnna Henderson-68
West End Fire District
Trustee
Frank Magee-74
William D. Mitchell-51
James Miller-22
Scott Swanson-Norman-16
Sanders County
Hot Springs School District
Trustee
three-year term (elect two)
Julie White-130
Crystal Graham-125
Michael L. Mueller-121
Hot Springs School District general fund levy ($30,000)
Against-214
For-158
Noxon School District
Trustee
three-year term
Tamra Weltz-259
Christopher Stough-184
Andrew Chaboya Cabaccang-171