I voted stock image
Associated Press

Missoula County

Missoula County Public Schools

Trustee

three-year term, elect three

Wilena Old Person-4,737

Diane Lorenzen-4,534

Vicki McDonald-3,989

John Fletcher-3,950

Megan Robson-3,431

Missoula Elementary District 1 general fund levy ($200,519)

For-6,576

Against-5,118

Missoula High School District 1 general fund levy ($118,986)

For-10,767

Against-9,449

Bonner School District

General fund operations levy 11.57 mils ($55,000)

For-405

Against-354

Clinton

Trustee

elect one 

Eric Nystrom-191

Brandon Huber-144

Lolo School District 

Trustees

elect two

Bridgett Beal-515

Brent O'Connor-504

Nathan Kalkofen-278

General fund levy ($128,265)

For-612 

Against-574 

Target Range School District

School Safety and Learning Bond 

Against-823

For-637

Missoula Rural Fire District 29.6 mil levy

For-3,455

Against-3,119

Lake County

Arlee School District

Trustee

three-year term, elect two

Kris Gardner-194

Brian BigSam-175

Crista Couture-136

Charlo School District

Trustee

three-year term, elect two

Adrian Roylance-218

Stephanie S. Smith-202

Terrance R. Rosenbaum-177

David Jake Wadsworth-136

Trustee

two-year term, elect one

Tracy Olsen-239

Dion Carey-157

St. Ignatius School District

Trustee

three-year term, elect one

Stan Delaney-364

Cheyenne McClure-217

North Lake County Library Trustee

Three-year term, elect one

Clint O. Hoxie-742

Holly Wurl-685

Virginia DuBrucq-648

Carlene Engstrom-615

Leslie-Anne Martin-444

Ronan Rural Fire District

Three-year term, elect one

Byron Samuel Cates-377

Kevin Templer-346

Polson Rural Fire District levy ($68,500)

For-925

Against-279

Ravalli County

Corvallis School District No. 1

three-year term, elect two

Jennifer S. Channer-956

Patrick Daly-889

Lindsay Buhler-801

Tonia Bloom-791

Darby School District No. 9

Trustee

three-year term, elect two

Rosemary M. Griffin-431

Eric Winthers-381

Gina Macilwraith-372

Matthew Locati-223

Florence Carlton School District No. 15-6

Trustee

unexpired term, elect one

Melvin (Mel) Finlay-941

Florence Carlton School District No. 15-6

Trustee

three-year term, elect two

Kimberly R. Cellan Bauer-708

Matt Reeves-670

Robert Cook-430

Hamilton School District No. 3

Trustee

three-year term, elect two

Heidi Apedaile-981

Rebekah Stamp-944

Seth Galewyrick-885

James Ellis-805

Curtis L. Brickley Jr.-487

Stevensville School District No. 2

Elementary School Bond ($6,369,000)

For-1,763

Against-1,243

Victor School District No. 7

Trustee

three-year term, elect two

Tommy Dobberstein-393

Paul Rosen-310

Roy D. Perry-260

Jack R. Varner-220

Ron Wirth-161

Ron Marshall-98

Mineral County

Alberton School District 

Trustees

three-year term, elect two

Amy Lommen-103

Andrew Knapp-86

Josie Hayes-Johnson-82

Jennifer Zimmerman-43

St. Regis School District

Tech levy ($25,000)

Against-169

For-150

Superior School District

Trustees

three-year term, elect one

Staci Conrow-Ververis-491

Shane Quick-460

two-year term, elect one

Ronni L. Haskins-263

Jamie Talbot-254

Johnna Henderson-68

West End Fire District 

Trustee

Frank Magee-74

William D. Mitchell-51

James Miller-22

Scott Swanson-Norman-16

Sanders County

Hot Springs School District

Trustee

three-year term (elect two)

Julie White-130 

Crystal Graham-125

Michael L. Mueller-121

Hot Springs School District general fund levy ($30,000)

Against-214 

For-158 

Noxon School District

Trustee

three-year term

Tamra Weltz-259 

Christopher Stough-184

Andrew Chaboya Cabaccang-171

