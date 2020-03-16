Mayor Engen: 'Stay home if you can'

Missoula Mayor John Engen called for all Missoulians to "please stay home if you can" unless there is "no reasonable alternative" in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"Under normal circumstances, I'd call for a press conference to deliver this message, but our circumstances aren’t normal," Engen said in the statement.

Engen asked that people who must be around others keep a six-foot distance, and that everyone wash their hands, what they touch, and keep surfaces clean.

"The end to this pandemic starts with simple but meaningful inconveniences like these," the statement read. "Again, you can make a huge difference in the way this disease affects all of us by taking small actions."

Engen said Missoula will continue to follow guidance from federal, state and local agencies with expertise in managing health emergencies, and that he is working with hospitals and clinics, doctors and nurses, Missoula County and other local leaders to plan for the longer haul.

"I’m working with these folks on day-care solutions, emergency shelter for those with no homes, help for vulnerable seniors without caretakers, options for supporting workers displaced by closures and more. We’re putting many options on the table and pursuing the practical and possible," he said.

