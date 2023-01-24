Mayor Hess condemns Flathead commission's take on homeless

During a hodgepodge Missoula City Council meeting Monday that tackled issues related to farm animals, park fees, the Riverfront Triangle and equity, Mayor Jordan Hess inveighed against the Flathead County commissioners’ recent statement on homelessness.

Flathead commissioners Randy Brodehl, Brad Abell and Pam Holmquist accused social service providers in Kalispell and the surrounding areas of contributing to the rise in the local unhoused population: “It is our hope that our community will be unified in rejecting all things that empower the homeless lifestyle,” the trio wrote in the Flathead Beacon on Jan. 21.

“This statement lacks compassion and demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of the root causes of homelessness,” said Hess Monday night.

He added the Flathead commissioners’ assumption that social support draws homeless people into the community flies in the face of well-established evidence. Data demonstrates, “people do not generally relocate to access services at any appreciable level.”

In Missoula, Hess went on, Coordinated Entry System figures show the majority of those experiencing homelessness had Montana addresses prior to entering Missoula’s system.

“Most importantly,” Hess said, “they (homeless people) are people whose value has nothing to do with where they put their heads at night. They are people that should be treated with dignity and respect, and the statement lacked dignity and it lacked respect.”

Action Items

The Missoula City Council took action on a handful of items Monday night, including the authorization of a three-person Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion board.

Three people from Missoula’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color community were selected to serve on the new board: Wilena Old Person, Dexter Royes and Rajiem Seabrook.

Council voted 9-2 to establish the initiative, with most of the council highlighting a need to make sure all Missoulians feel comfortable and welcome in the city. Councilors Heidi West, in Ward 1, and Sandra Vasecka, in Ward 6, opposed the JEDI board. They said they felt the measure was unnecessary and potentially harmful.

Council also voted 8-3 to increase Parks and Recreation facility fees.

With the new fee schedule, tennis and pickleball courts will be 25% more expensive, Splash Montana rentals will go up 10% and daily aquatics center fees will increase 25 cents, with the exception of Splash Montana.

Councilors Vasecka, Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 and Kristen Jordan in Ward 6 went against the fee increase. Carlino cited concerns about accessibility in his opposition to the measure.

A right-of-way vacation on Broadway that’s tied to the Riverfront Triangle project also gained council approval Monday night.

Only Vasecka voted against giving a parcel at 601 West Broadway to Carl Posewitz with Paradigm 3 Architecture.

Vasecka called the decision “a road diet.”

But Carlino said, “I think it’ll be a really great use of public space and overall it will be worth cutting off this little sliver of right-of-way to give over to the developer to allow for those improvements.”

Finally, Ward 1’s Heidi West saw council unanimously approve her ordinance to allow student members of 4H and Future Farmers of America to keep market sheep, market goats and market poultry on properties less than an acre in size inside the city limits.

Councilwoman Stacie Anderson, who represents Ward 5, spoke in support of the farm animal initiative.

“I think sometimes we, especially here in Missoula, forget how agriculture-centered our state is,” said Anderson. “This is a really great opportunity to give more ‘city kids’ an opportunity to participate in these programs.”

“I’m really excited to see how this will work in its pilot year,” said West, the architect of the ordinance.