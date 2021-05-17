Mayoral candidate Elder under investigation for alleged sex assault

Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder said Monday he is the subject of an ongoing University of Montana Title IX investigation opened last year into his personal conduct.

The investigation alleges he sexually assaulted a woman he was on a date with in January 2020, he said.

He and a woman were at a movie together when he asked her for a kiss that she was not comfortable with, he said. He had had a beer at the movie, he added.

In the days following the date, Elder was alerted to a complaint that had been made to UM's Title IX office by the woman regarding concern about him driving following alcohol consumption at the movie, he said.

The university is involved because both Elder and the woman are students at the law school, he said.

The UM Title IX Office is responsible for handling the university’s response to reported sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment and sexual assault. Investigations are conducted when a victim files a report. Victims are allowed to report without participating in the investigation, according to the UM Title IX website.