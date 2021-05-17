Mayoral candidate Elder under investigation for alleged sex assault

Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder said Monday he is the subject of an ongoing University of Montana Title IX investigation opened last year into his personal conduct.
The investigation alleges he sexually assaulted a woman he was on a date with in January 2020, he said.
He and a woman were at a movie together when he asked her for a kiss that she was not comfortable with, he said. He had had a beer at the movie, he added.
In the days following the date, Elder was alerted to a complaint that had been made to UM's Title IX office by the woman regarding concern about him driving following alcohol consumption at the movie, he said.
The university is involved because both Elder and the woman are students at the law school, he said.
The UM Title IX Office is responsible for handling the university’s response to reported sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment and sexual assault. Investigations are conducted when a victim files a report. Victims are allowed to report without participating in the investigation, according to the UM Title IX website.
An investigation into Elder’s conduct started in January 2020. He was exonerated of driving while under the influence and the initial investigation was concluded, he said. In July 2020, the woman alleged that he had sexually assaulted her, including trying to kiss her and grabbing her crotch without consent.
The University of Montana hired Grand River Solutions in July 2020 to conduct an independent investigation, according to a contract obtained by the Missoulian.
Grand River Solutions “specializes in providing Title IX, equity, and Clery Act support services to K-12 schools and institutions of higher education,” according to its website.
Elder confirmed that Grand River Solutions is responsible for the investigation.
Elder retained legal counsel in July 2020 as a result of learning about the second investigation, he said. That investigation is scheduled to wrap up this week, and he has not had any conversations with law enforcement regarding harassment or assault allegations, he added.
Attempts to gather any records detailing Missoula police contact with Elder were unsuccessful.
Dave Kuntz, UM’s director of strategic communications, said the university is not able to comment on open Title IX investigations.
“The reason is because UM wants to encourage all students and employees to report sex-based discrimination and sexual misconduct to UM’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX,” Kuntz told the Missoulian on Monday. “Reporting is the first step in the university being able to stop any ongoing discrimination and prevent it from occurring in the future.
“Equal Opportunity and Title IX investigations are conducted confidentially and without public disclosure to ensure all affected parties receive support measures, and an impartial gathering and analysis of facts. Students and employees need to know that they can participate in the investigation process without the fear of retribution or unwanted publicity.”
A Freedom of Information request regarding UM communications to Elder filed by the Missoulian on May 13 was denied.
“Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, [20 U.S.C. 1232 g,(b)(2)(B) and 34 CFR 99.31 (a) (9)], an educational institution may not release the education records of a student without the student's written consent, a judicial order or a lawfully issued subpoena. Montana law similarly prohibits the university from releasing student records. Montana Code Annotated, § 20-25-515,” said Allyson Brown, project manager of UM’s Office of Legal Counsel, in an email to the Missoulian.
