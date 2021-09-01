Mayoral candidates Knopp, Elder at odds with Missoula Organization of Realtors

Missoula mayoral candidates Shawn Knopp and Jacob Elder both expressed frustration Wednesday with the endorsement process of the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
Questionnaires were sent by the organization on June 22 to candidate email addresses with a deadline of July 9. For those who completed the questionnaires, interviews followed. An Aug. 26 news release announced candidates who were endorsed.
Neither Elder nor Knopp were interviewed. They claim the emails linking to the questionnaires arrived after the deadline or not at all.
Missoula Organization of Realtors CEO Jim Bachand said the email addresses the organization used were those that are publicly available on the Missoula County Elections Office website, filed by the candidates.
"I think that from a process perspective ... the Realtors association has been conducting candidate endorsements for many years," Bachand said. "We have a well-defined process and policy that surrounds this matter."
Knopp said on Wednesday he never received a questionnaire. Elder said his questionnaire was eventually found in his spam folder and he was allowed to send it back past the July 9 deadline. Elder was given until July 30 to send in a questionnaire, according to an email from the MOR to Elder that was obtained by the Missoulian.
The email to Elder with a questionnaire link was sent to him on July 20.
Elder was not interviewed for a potential endorsement. He said he did not immediately receive any confirmation that the questionnaire was received, which prompted him to send an email to the organization in early August.
"Four days went by and I got an email (from the MOR) and it said, 'Well, you missed the deadline, we received your questionnaire, but you missed the deadline so we're not going to offer you an interview,'" Elder said on Wednesday.
The email in question states, "The in-person interview process has also been completed and as such our candidate review committee will not be scheduling an interview with you."
Elder said he should have been granted an interview.
"I think I should have been afforded a fair process ... and I don't believe that happened." Elder said.
Knopp said the first time he had heard about the MOR endorsements was when the organization endorsed incumbent mayoral candidate John Engen.
"I've never seen a questionnaire or anything, so it seemed a little fishy," Knopp said.
Bachand said in hindsight the organization "probably should have stuck to our deadlines, but we also wanted to create an opportunity for their voice to be heard." Elder's questionnaire is available for viewing on the MOR website.
Bachand also said all interviews were done by July 22 and he feels the endorsement process, overall, is "transparent." Elder returned his questionnaire around 15 minutes before the end of business hours on July 30.
Bachand is sympathetic to the issues the candidates have regarding the emails, but ultimately it was a problem on their side, he said.
"It's unfortunate candidates have personal email issues, but (it's) not our responsibility to manage their email accounts," Bachand said. "I think it's important that deadlines matter. And I think that can be a clear measure of a candidate's ability to engage in the community and in the process."
