Mayoral candidates Knopp, Elder at odds with Missoula Organization of Realtors

The email to Elder with a questionnaire link was sent to him on July 20.

Elder was not interviewed for a potential endorsement. He said he did not immediately receive any confirmation that the questionnaire was received, which prompted him to send an email to the organization in early August.

"Four days went by and I got an email (from the MOR) and it said, 'Well, you missed the deadline, we received your questionnaire, but you missed the deadline so we're not going to offer you an interview,'" Elder said on Wednesday.

The email in question states, "The in-person interview process has also been completed and as such our candidate review committee will not be scheduling an interview with you."

Elder said he should have been granted an interview.

"I think I should have been afforded a fair process ... and I don't believe that happened." Elder said.

Knopp said the first time he had heard about the MOR endorsements was when the organization endorsed incumbent mayoral candidate John Engen.

"I've never seen a questionnaire or anything, so it seemed a little fishy," Knopp said.