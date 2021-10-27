Mayoral candidates square off ahead of Tuesday election

With less than a week until the Nov. 2 general election, KPAX hosted a Tuesday evening debate between incumbent Missoula Mayor John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder.

The debate was co-hosted by KPAX anchor Jill Valley and Martin Kidston of the Missoula Current. Candidates were asked questions, allowed to respond and gave closing statements.

Much of the debate revolved around housing, homelessness and taxes, though candidates were asked about several other topics.

The first questions asked whether Missoula should subsidize affordable housing. Engen said yes, adding Missoula does so in several ways, including land banking and partnerships with nonprofits.

"It makes nothing but sense that we collectively would make investment in housing for our community," Engen said.

Elder responded that taxpayers should see how their money is spent and went on to say he believes in "neighbors helping neighbors" and that citizens should donate money to those organizations if they can afford to.

A follow-up question asked if the city could streamline the process for building homes.

"I spoke about working with city planning staff, city council, planning consultants and members of the public to rewrite Missoula zoning code. The mayor said he's already doing that, but, well, little too late, sir," Elder said.

Missoula is going through a code reform process, for which money has been budgeted into fiscal year 2022.

"Over the course of the next year, we'll begin that reform process, which follows on the heels of an earlier (zoning update)" Engen said.

The city's budget was also discussed, which has been a major campaign talking point for Elder.

"I'm going to rein in spending, I'm going to keep spending consistent with the rate of economic growth ... we're spending like it's some free money that's given to us ... the pet projects the mayor's spending all our money on, we'll cut those out of it," Elder said.

Engen responded, saying it was unclear what "pet projects" Elder was referring to.

"I hear that over and over, but what I can tell you is my fundamental responsibility is providing services to the community and the way we do that is we hire professional people, train them and provide them with the equipment they need," Engen said.

In a question about the economy, Elder said he would bring people together, and then brought up issues about unhoused people, property taxes and an increased crime rate.

Engen pushed back on the implication that Elder was seeing an explosive uptick in crime, saying that Class A crimes — the most serious — were reduced by around 300 during the 2020 calendar year.

"This notion that crime is somehow out of control and rampant does not seem to square with facts and that's a problem for me," Engen said.

Elder then challenged the mayor to post the crime statistics for "others to look."

"People are stabbing each other, people are shooting each other ... the mayor isn't going to sit here and tell you these things are happening and he has no incentives to do so," Elder said. "The mayor is going to tell you a lot of things here that are going to sound sweet and perhaps charming."

The conversation became more heated, with Engen saying, "if this was a question of leadership, let's think about the last budget cycle and Mr. Elder and others were calling for defunding police."

Elder then interrupted Engen, saying he never said that, and seemed to address Missoula police directly.

"Officers, I never said defund the police, I will fund you, I will never take money away from your department," Elder said.

Regarding homelessness and whether it is the city's responsibility to solve the issue, Engen said he is an optimist and that if Missoula experiments and invests, "we can certainly make a dent in homelessness."

"If we have better treatment, if we have better access to mental health care, if we have kiddos who have a better start at the beginning of their lives, they're fed, they're well cared for, they get a better start in life," Engen said. "Some of what becomes a challenge later is all about how those kids were treated at the beginning."

Elder said that instead of "attacking housing first" that he would focus on mental and behavioral health issues. He then attacked Engen, implying that because he does not have children he is not connected to the community.

"The mayor talks about the kiddos — the mayor doesn't have much connection to this community any longer. So I have a son that's going to be born here in December. He's going to grow up there as a next-generation Missoulian and I'm fighting for his future and I'm fighting for your kids' future.

"The mayor on the other hand, cannot relate. Not even close."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

